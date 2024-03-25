Rebel Wilson reveals “a**hole” actor trying to block her memoir

Rebel Wilson has been hinting at and alluding to the identity of the Hollywood star who is trying to block the publication of her memoir, and over the weekend the actress revealed that it’s Borat himself, Sacha Baron Cohen.

In a recent Instagram post, the Australian comedienne said she was dedicating an entire chapter of ‘Rebel Rising’ to a “massive a**hole” she had previously worked with.

Wilson said in the IG Video: “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no asshole policy, [it] means like, yeah, I don’t work with assholes.’ I was like, ‘oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical.’

“But then it really sunk in [what they meant] because I worked with a massive a**hole and yeah, now I definitely have a no a**holes policy.”

Wilson stated in a since-deleted post — as reported by Us — that the actor had hired lawyers and a crisis PR Manager to stop the publication. Then yesterday, she named the star in question, writing: “I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The ‘a**hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Wilson worked with Cohen on the 2014 comedy Grimsby, and has previously spoken of their fractious relationship on-set, telling radio show Kyle and Jackie O (as per the Courier and Mail): “Sacha is so outrageous. Every single day he’s like, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’ Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me.”

‘Rebel Rising’ is due to hit shelves on April 2, 2024.