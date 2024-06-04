Bebe Rexha kicks fan out of concert for throwing object at her

Bebe Rexha kicked out a concertgoer for hurling an object at her, a year after the phone-throwing incident that left her with a black eye.

During a concert in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Bebe Rexha suddenly halted her performance of ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ after an object was thrown at her from the crowd.

The singer called for security to remove a male fan from the venue. “Let’s stop the music. Let’s get this guy out,” she said into the microphone. “He’s ruining the show for everyone. We gotta not do this again.”

“If you want to hit me in the face, I had them press charges on the other guy. I would love to become richer, so go ahead honey,” the pop star told the disrupter, before assuring fans she’s making a “joke” and “not inviting that” behavior.

Article continues after ad

She then told the audience that the police had to be called to remove him. “It didn’t have to go that far, you know what I’m talking about?” the 34-year-old said, before telling the other fans: “Like, I love you. I’m sorry, I’m sorry guys.”

Article continues after ad

According to TikToker donavanrose, who filmed the incident, several people were escorted out for throwing things on the stage. “There were like 3 water bottles/items that Bebe didn’t even see that flew RIGHT by her and could’ve hit her, her crew, or audience,” the fan claimed in the comments.

Article continues after ad

After the disruption, Rexha promised the crowd that she would perform ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ again. “I didn’t come out all the way over here to not do that song right,” she said. “We’re doing it from the top.”

Back in June 2023, the pop star was hit in the forehead with a phone during a New York concert, causing a black eye.

The perpetrator, Nicholas Malvagna, was later arrested and charged with assault. He admitted to throwing the phone, and blamed his actions on a TikTok trend.