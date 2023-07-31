The Last Voyage of the Demeter – Release date, cast, plot & more

The Demeter is about to make its last voyage, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming horror flick.

When it comes to horror icons, there’s none quite like Dracula. His tale has persisted through centuries, terrifying the young and old alike. It was the 30th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s take last year, and now a new Dracula movie is heading to our screens, though the journey may be damned.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is on its way to cinemas. With a star studded cast and intriguing plot, this movie is looking to be a staple of those who love vampires.

But if you don’t know much about the film, read on, and we’ll explains everything we know so far.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is set to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.

This means that the movie is less than a fortnight away, and it doesn’t have seemed to be affected by the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, though the cast will likely not be taking part in any promo for the flick.

The movie has taken a while to reach cinemas, as production was anything but smooth. The film was first announced back in 2012, with Neil Marshell set to direct, but that plan fell through, until the project began to pick up steam in 2019 with director André Øvredal taking the reins.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter cast: Who is starring in the movie?

The main cast for Last Voyage of the Demeter – which boasts a rather limited cast – is as follows:

Liam Cunningham the Demeter’s Captain

David Dastmalchian as Wojchek, the Demeter’s first officer

Aisling Franciosi as Anna

Woody Norman as Toby

Corey Hawkins as Clemens, the ship’s doctor

Javier Botet as Count Dracula

The Last Voyage Of The Demeter trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a gothic trailer for the horror movie, which you can watch below, if you’re brave enough:

The Last Voyage Of The Demeter plot: What will happen in the movie?

The official plot for the movie is as thus: “Dracula’s unholy presence dooms the crew of the merchant ship Demeter as it sails from Carpathia to London.”

The film is based on a singular chapter of Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic novel Dracula. The book is written in the form of letters and journal entries amongst other writings, and one chapter took the form of a captain’s log – the chapter is aptly titled “The Captain’s Log” – which takes place upon the ship The Demeter, and is actually set during the same time that the movie drops in cinemas, early August.

The chapter offers a first-hand account of the tragic events aboard the Russian ship The Demeter as Dracula took his journey from Transylvania to Victorian England. He was placed onto the ship in a coffin, and by the time the ship docked, he ran off the ship in the form of a large dog. No other crew member was found.

This film will also showcase Dracula is his demonic, batlike form, instead of his distinguished gentlemanly form that is usually portrayed. Here, he will be a real movie monster, more akin to Nosferatu.

That’s all we know about The Last Voyage of the Demeter. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming TV and movie hubs below:

