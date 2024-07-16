Rapper French Montana has sparked backlash for bringing Andrew Tate on stage during his performance in Romania.

Back in December 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested and investigated for alleged sexual assault and exploitation. They remained in custody for four months and were placed on house arrest after being released.

The brothers were released from house arrest in August 2023, but they cannot travel outside of the European Union.

Rapper French Montana brought Andrew on stage during his performance at the Beach, Please Festival in Romania, and he posted a video on Instagram shortly after.

Article continues after ad

“First rapper to do a stream with top G and the first to bring Top G out on stage! ROMANIA WE LOVE YOU. S/O Andrew Tate + Tristan Tate,” he said in the caption of the post.

With over 40M followers on Instagram and 25M monthly listeners on Spotify, French Montana fans quickly flooded the comments with their thoughts about the collaboration.

Article continues after ad

“Embarrassing. Unfollowing,” one user replied.

“French, why would you bring the Tate brothers on stage? Why would you affiliate? They are seriously shady guys. I am disappointed,” commented a third.

Article continues after ad

The response wasn’t all negative, though, as one user replied: “Although I don’t agree with everything Andrew Tate is about it’s good to see him out and about!!! He still that dude!!! French is French… luv that guy.”

A video of the show was shared on Twitter/X as well, amassing over 3M views on the RapTV account. It sparked even more of a reaction as well, with hundreds more taking to the replies of the post.

Article continues after ad

“2 walking Ls in one video,” one user replied.

Another said: “Bro will do anything to make sure he’s the most hated artist.”

Tate has been rather quiet in recent months, but on July 7 was featured on the ‘ThreadGuy’ podcast. He shared his worry about Kick streamer Adin Ross during the episode as he has been MIA from streaming since May 2024.

Article continues after ad

“I’m worried about him,” he said. “He went to the hospital, I heard. …I don’t know where he’s gone. I’ve actually messaged him a few times and I don’t know where he’s gone.”