90 Day Fiance star’s controversial Drew Barrymore interview pulled after backlash

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem had an interview on the Drew Barrymore Show, and the clips were pulled amid the backlash she received for her appearance on the daytime TV program.

Angela Deem is currently starring on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8 with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, and he’s working on getting his spousal visa approved to come to the US.

On June 17, Angela made an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show in New York City with host Drew Barrymore and guest co-host, Ross Matthews.

90 Day Fiancé fans on Reddit slammed Angela for being on the talk show, saying they didn’t want her to get attention for her bad behavior this season.

Article continues after ad

In response to the backlash from viewers, CBS took down the clips of her on the Drew Barrymore Show and even set them to private on YouTube.

Reddit: r/90DayFiance

After watching the show, one fan wrote: “She is the lowest of low, and Drew Barrymore shouldn’t give people like Angela a forum. Then after all this drama, she stated that she and Michael are still together. TLC needs to get rid of these two scammers. Absolutely disgusting.”

Article continues after ad

Another user argued that she’s getting “praised by society” for acting the way she does, and everyone ‘sucks up to her.’

Despite her controversial appearance on the talk show, Angela thanked both Drew and Ross for the invite in an Instagram post from June 17.

Article continues after ad

“THANK YOU SO MUCH @drewbarrymore and @helloross. I was so honored and starstruck with the both of you. I LOVE YALL AND AGAIN TY,” she wrote in the caption.

Because of the rumors that Angela was fired from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, fans aren’t surprised that the videos from the show were set to private.

Angela confirmed that she wasn’t returning to 90 Day Fiancé in May, and likely wanted one last chance to get press before her time on the franchise is over.