Tana Mongeau flees after fan rushes stage during live tour

YouTube star Tana Mongeau fled after one of her fans rushed onto the stage during the live tour of her ‘CANCELLED’ podcast in a moment that’s going viral.

Tana Mongeau is one of YouTube’s biggest stars. She is best known for her over-the-top ‘party girl’ lifestyle and jaw-dropping storytime videos.

Tana has also started up her own podcast called ‘CANCELLED,’ which she hosts alongside bestie Brooke Schofield, where the two dish about drama going down in their lives and give their opinions on the latest hot topics in pop culture.

Recently, the two co-hosts decided to take their podcast on the road for a live tour… but things got a little chaotic in March when a fan crossed some boundaries.

YouTube: CANCELLED with Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau fan detained by security after rushing onto stage

During a show in March 2024, a fan rushed onto the stage while Tana and Brooke were chatting, carrying a water bottle in one hand.

Security guards quickly ran onto the stage and detained the young woman, but it was clear that Tana didn’t feel safe. She quickly ran backstage in fear that something bad might happen, and Brooke stared open-mouthed in shock.

Attendees were quick to support the two creators, openly booing the fan as she was taken away by security. It’s still unclear what her motive was or what she planned to do, but both Brooke and Tana managed to find the humor in the unexpected situation and even joked about it after returning to the stage.

“I understood her vision, but I didn’t like her execution,” Brooke said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

This isn’t the first time a YouTuber has had to deal with unruly fans interrupting a major moment. In 2021, YouTube star and makeup mogul Bretman Rock expressed frustration after fans showed up to his father’s funeral — something that almost happened to The Dolan Twins, as well.