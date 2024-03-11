Cardi B fans convinced rapper had heated run-in with Saweetie at Oscars afterparty

Fans are convinced Cardi B and Saweetie had a heated run-in at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty.

In 2022, reports circulated claiming Saweetie had a fling with Cardi B’s ex Offset. It wasn’t the first time rumors swirled online. After speculation of cheating, Cardi B filed for divorce in 2020. The two then reconciled soon afterward.

In December 2023, the two separated again after more cheating rumors circulated online. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said. “I feel like today’s been a sign. The last time I got on live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys.”

Cardi B is back in the headlines after a report alleged that she got into a heated argument with Saweetie during Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty. Fans are convinced it’s true after the rapper went on Instagram Live and let it slip she ran into somebody.

YouTube: First We Feast Cardi B on Hot Ones

Fans believe Cardi B and Saweetie got into shouting match at party

“I definitely ran into somebody,” she said. “You know me. I don’t play that sh*t. But I’ll tell you later ’cause I’m on Live. I’ll tell you all the tea.”

Fans went into a frenzy and were convinced that Saweetie was the “somebody” she ran into.

“Why does she always seem to invite mess? Like is it me or does she always bring this black cloud of drama! Just don’t and focus on you,” one Twitter/X user bemoaned.

“She so pressed and insecure about any female rapper who has their original face!” wrote another.

“She probably loses sleep over Saweetie,” said a third.

“She was trying to morph into Saweetie this whole time and Saweetie still ate her tf up,” proclaimed another user.

Despite their breakup, Cardi B and Offset were seen together during Christmas and Valentine’s Day festivities. However, on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, the rapper had another man on her arm. It’s unclear if the rapper has gotten back with Offset or if it’s a more casual thing.