Disney+ Goosebumps series: Release date, cast, plot, & more

Goosebumps was a major part of many a ’90s kid’s life, but now a new adaptation of the horror series is coming to Disney+.

As September is here, that means one thing: Halloween is right around the corner. And with it, comes a great excuse to watch nothing but horror media for the next few months straight.

When it comes to horror stories, there are plenty that changed the game. But for 90’s kids, one specific title may be held in high regard: Goosebumps.

The series, originally a strong of books by R.L. Stine, has already had its own series, along with a 2015 movie. But now a new series is coming to Disney+, and here’s everything we know about it so far.

Goosebumps release date: When is it coming out?

The Goosebumps series will drop on Disney+ on October 13, 2023. It is currently unclear if the series will drop all at once or weekly, though signs point to weekly.

The release date will also ben on the same day as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie, so we’ll have to see how it competes, considering multiple movies have already changed their release dates.

The series was filmed mostly during winter in Vancouver, with some scenes also being filmed in British Columbia.

Goosebumps trailer: Is there a trailer?

While there is currently no official trailer, there is a date announcement teaser, which you can watch below:

Goosebumps cast: Who is working on the series?

The main cast for Goosebumps is as follows:

Justin Long as Nathan Bratt

Rachael Harris as Nora

Rob Huebel as Colin.

Ana Yi Puig as Isabella

Miles McKenna as James

Will Price as Jeff

Zack Morris as Isaiah

Isa Briones as Margot

As for behind the camera, Rob Lettermen, who directed the 2015 movie, is an executive producer and director on the series. Letterman developed the series with Nicholas Stoller, who will also write and executive produce.

Goosebumps plot: What will happen in the series?

According to Disney+’s official synopsis, Goosebumps will focus on “a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

The series will not be an anthology show like the 90s rendition. However, perhaps we can expect some cameos from iconic characters, or references to episodes such as “The Haunted Mask” or “Night of the Living Dummy.”

That’s all we know so far about the Goosebumps series so far. We will update this article when we learn more.

