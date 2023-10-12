What time is Goosebumps on Disney Plus?

The creepy R.L. Stine stories 90s kids grew up with are back in full swing for the Disney Plus Goosebumps series, but what time will old and new fans be able to watch?

From the Cuckoo Clock to the infamous creepy Mask, Stine’s stories were full of fear and fright back in the day. Disney+ has revamped the stories and original series with Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller. Letterman has some history with the series as he directed the first movie back in 2015.

What’s this new Goosebumps about? It focuses on five high school teenagers who become the target of a vengeful spirit. They soon learn all the weird things happening to them are connected to their parents and a secret they’ve kept for years.

The series will officially premiere on Disney+ and have a special release on Hulu for the Halloween season. Here’s everything to know about what time fans can watch.

Goosebumps release time on Disney Plus

The official release time for the first five episodes of Goosebumps will be 3am EST on Friday, October 13.

For most people living on the East Coast in the US, they will wake up on Friday with the first five episodes of the series ready to stream Disney+. The schedule for other parts of the world isn’t bad either, with fans being able to watch during breakfast, their lunch break, or even a nighttime binge fest. Here’s the full list of release times depending on timezone:

12:00am PT

3:00am EST

8:00am BST

9:00am CEST

Goosebumps will have a total of 10 episodes. After the initial release of the first five, Disney+ will premiere one episode every Friday. It’s speculated the weekly episodes will also follow the same release time. Some outlets report Goosebumps will be released on Hulu at 12am ET.

You can read our Goosebumps hub here, and more Disney+ content in our hub here.