Fans slam Bambi horror movie teaser for “ruining childhoods”

The first teaser for the upcoming Bambi horror movie has been released, with fans already slamming it for “ruining childhoods.”

Horror movies with a Disney twist have already been rife in 2024, with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 already astonishing viewers with its first reviews.

Not one to be outdone by other deranged takes on the franchise, Bambi has made its first squeamish appearance in the teaser for Bambi: The Reckoning — with fans already slamming the movie for “ruining childhoods.”

“Childhood ruined,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the teaser drop, with a second agreeing “They’re really going to traumatize a new generation with that childhood classic lol.”

Aside from the recently released teaser, details surrounding Bambi: The Reckoning have been slim to none. Currently, the movie’s synopsis reads “Xana (Roxanne McKee) and her son Benji (Tom Mulheron) find themselves in a car wreck and are soon hunted down by the vicious killing machine, Bambi. Bambi will destroy anyone in its path.”

The teaser shows a group of hunters out in the woods, cutting to a demonic version of Bambi flipping a car upside down while the woodland burns around it.

Given the legacy of other similar films, it’s safe to say most fans don’t have high hopes for what the Bambi horror movie will look like.

“I’m not going to lie I’m curious about this one after seeing this teaser. But they have to stop with these fairytale-turned-horror movies. Like making a one-off is one thing but a cinematic universe is just plain wrong,” a third fan weighed in.

“They just make anything nowadays huh,” a fourth summed up.

No release date has officially been confirmed for the Bambi horror movie, with early reports indicating that fans can catch a glimpse of the full feature in fall 2024.

