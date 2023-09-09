Taylor Swift’s movie concert bulldozes Hollywood’s latest release schedule

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour concert film has pushed back the release date of at least four traditional movies.

Taylor Swift has been absolutely dominating the music industry with her ongoing Eras Tour completely selling out and making an estimate $13 million per night.

The tour, which is set to continue until November 2024, is a culmination of Swift’s albums from her debut in 2006 with the album Taylor Swift to her latest album — Midnights — which dropped in 2022.

Though fans have only been able to see Swift’s performance live in person, she recently revealed that an Eras Tour movie will be coming to theaters soon. However, this release has pushed back the theatrical release of several traditional films.

Swift’s Eras Tour film — titled The Eras Tour — will hit theaters on October 13 and show footage from her performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

And, according to IndieWire, Swift’s film will be distributed exclusively in AMC theaters and made a record $37 million on first day pre-sales alone.

However, this concert film has Hollywood shaking in their boots as several films have changed their release date as they can’t complete with Swift’s name recognition. For example, The Exorcist: Believer, the soft reboot of the The Exorcist franchise, moved its release from its original date of October to a week earlier on October 6.

Jason Blum, the owner of the production company Blumhouse who made the film, tweeted the film’s date change with the caption, “Look what you made me do,” which is a reference to Swift’s leading single from her album Reputation.

Sony Pictures’ The Persian Version moved from October 13 to October 20, Meg Ryan’s rom-com return What Happens Later moved from October 13 to November 3, and the Christian focused film Ordinary Angels left their October 6 slot and still have not confirmed a new date for their premiere.

It seems like everyone from Ticketmaster to Hollywood truly can’t handle the almighty power that is the Swiftie fandom.

The Eras Tour: Concert Movie will be coming to US theaters in October. Check out how to get tickets here, catch up with our Taylor Swift coverage here and find out what other films are coming up below:

