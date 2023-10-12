Goosebumps release schedule: Dates, episodes & more

Cue the Goosebumps 90s theme music! The nightmare stories created by R.L. Stine are coming back and this time in a new revamped Goosebumps series. Here’s a full breakdown of what days to mark on your calendars, release schedule, episodes, and everything in between.

It’s fitting that Goosebumps is releasing during the Halloween season on Disney+ with many of its recognizable storylines perfect to create a fright. Fans who grew up with the series in the 90s have a great opportunity to pass the torch to younger generations. Be warned, the series is more scary than the original.

Unlike the original series, Goosebumps is a connecting storyline while interweaving fan-favorite stories like the Cuckoo Clock, Slappy the Dummy, and the Deadly Camera. In a small town, five teens learn their parents have a dark secret that is now coming back to take revenge on them.

Goosebumps will be a fun time of fright and delight with its first five episodes premiering on October 13, and with more episodes to go, here’s a full breakdown for the coming weeks.

How many episodes of Goosebumps are there?

Disney+ will release 10 full episodes of Goosebumps.

Fans get a big treat as Disney+ will release the first five episodes of spooky goodness. With only five episodes remaining, Disney+ will release them on a weekly schedule every Friday. Each episode ranges in run-time but doesn’t exceed the one-hour mark.

Goosebumps release schedule

You can find the release schedule for Goosebumps below:

Episodes 1-5: October 13

Episode 6: October 20

Episode 7: October 27

Episode 8: November 3

Episode 9: November 10

Episode 10: November 17

For fans in the U.S., the first five episodes will be released at 3 am EST/12 am PT. For the rest of the world wanting to watch Goosebumps, the release schedule is 8 am BST/ 9 am CST. It can be assumed the following weekly episodes will follow the same schedule. Fans can tune on on Disney+ and Hulu.

Goosebumps episode titles

Check out the reminiscent episode titles for Goosebumps below:

Episode 1: ‘Say Cheese and Die!’

Episode 2: ‘The Haunted Mask’

Episode 3: ‘The Cuckoo Clock of Doom’

Episode 4: ‘Go Eat Worms’

Episode 5: ‘Reader Beware’

Episode 6: ‘Night of the Living Dummy’

Episode 7: ‘Give Yourself Goosebumps’

Episode 8: ‘You Can’t Scare Me’

Episode 9: ‘Night of the Living Dummy Part 2 ‘

Episode 10: ‘Welcome to Horrorland’

Get ready for a bowl of popcorn, and a warm cozy blanket as Goosebumps will create the perfect Halloween effect to relish in. The official plot reads, “A group of five high schoolers embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle, while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.”

You can read more Goosebumps coverage in our hub here, Disney+ news in our hub here, and our full cast and character list here.