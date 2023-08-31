How to watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie: Release date & tickets

Taylor Swift’s sold out Eras Tour is taking the world by storm, but now she’s set to sell out cinemas as well with the Eras tour movie.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of the past 20 years. With 10 majorly popular albums – and multiple re-recordings – Swift has a 17-year-long musical oeuvre to choose from when it comes to performing.

While rehashing old music at a concert is nothing new, Swift has managed to majorly capitalize on the concept with the Eras tour; where she does specific sections for (almost) all her previous albums, giving special attention to her previous four albums that didn’t get a tour due to recent years’ global restrictions.

It has proven to be a raging success, becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time and selling out in almost every major stadium in the world. But some fans may not have been able to get tickets, due to sheer demand or price. But fear not Swifties, as there may be another way to join in the fun…

How to watch the Eras Tour in cinemas

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert movie, is coming to cinemas and IMAX all across the US, as of October 13th – 13 being Swift’s lucky number, of course.

This limited release will play at North America’s largest theater chains, including AMC, Regal and Cinemark.

The pop star took to Twitter to announce her tour movie, and provide a preview trailer, stating: “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.”

The movie is set to be just as long as the concert, with the final runtime clocking in at 2 hours and 45 minutes.

How do I get tickets for The Eras Tour movie?

It’s likely that you will be able to purchase tickets from the website of your local cinema closer to the time of release, but if you’re wanting to book in advance, you will be able to purchase from the Eras Tour Movie official website.

Be warned though, the booking process feels quite similar to the battle for a concert ticket on Ticketmaster, as you’ll be put into a queue before being able to select your seats, with some fans already lamenting that tickets have been sold out for certain cinemas. New York City’s largest IMAX theater was completely sold out by 9am today, so you’ll have to act fast if you want tickets.

There’s also the case that the movie will only be available in US cinemas, which is a blow to international fans.

Fans that will be able to attend also have the chance to access their own form of Eras Tour merch, as AMC customers will be able to buy collectible popcorn tubs and soda cups.

Swift has commonly been putting out concert movies over the past decade, barring only the Red Tour, allegedly due to a sexual assault case with the videographer.

Said concert movies, such as the Reputation Tour, can often be found on Netflix, so while there is limited streaming information as of writing, it’s possible that the movie will head there after its theatrical release. International Swifties can hope so, anyway.

