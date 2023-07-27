xQc spots himself in Depp vs Heard Netflix trailer and can’t believe it

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel spotted a screenshot of himself in the trailer for the Depp vs Heard trial documentary on Netflix, and he couldn’t believe it.

From April to June 2022, the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial exploded in popularity. Content creators across Twitch, TikTok, and Twitter reacted to the live stream of the trial.

Asmongold, xQc, and Pokimane were among the biggest creators to react to it admin the “tv meta” era of Twitch, bringing in thousands of viewers in the process.

Netflix is making a documentary about the infamous trail, and xQc spotted himself in the trailer while watching it on stream.

xQc loses it after spotting himself in Depp vs Heard Netflix trailer

Set to premiere on August 16, the three-part Netflix series Depp vs Heard will document various aspects of the infamous trial that went on for several months.

While watching the trailer for the documentary on stream, xQc lost it after spotting a screenshot of him that they used when talking about how content creators reacted to Depp vs Heard.

“Yo! Yo! Yo. Nooo shot. Oh my god I f*ckin made it, dude,” he said.

xQc was just one of the biggest streamers following alongside the Depp vs Heard trial. OTK co-owner Asmongold became Twitch’s most watched streamer at the time thanks to his reaction content.

It wasn’t just popular with Twitch streamers, though, as TikTok Live streams of the proceedings and trends focused on statements from the trial took over the platform.

All eyes were on the celebrities during that time, also, which prompted one YouTuber to go viral with a fake version of Amber Heard in public.