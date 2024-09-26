When is Netflix’s Diddy documentary coming out? 50 Cent series explained

Longtime rival 50 Cent is set to address all in a new Netflix docuseries after rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested following multiple lawsuits and assault allegations against him. Warning: contains content that may be upsetting.

Accusations of assault against Combs were first made in November 2023, with the story unfolding in the public eye ever since.

Seven months on and the rapper has eleven lawsuits against him – all of which are set to be explored in a new Netflix docuseries produced by public Diddy critic, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

With the ‘In Da Club’ singer being vocal against Combs for a number of years, fans are now highly anticipating his take on the string of allegations. Here’s everything we know about the new documentary so far.

50 Cent Diddy documentary heads to Netflix

As of September 2024, Netflix has officially confirmed plans to partner with 50 Cent on a docuseries exploring the allegations and charges against Combs. Rumors of the project began to circulate in May after Jackson announced they had “won the bidding rights.”

According to the streaming service, the new docuseries will “address the recent charges facing the music mogul, including sex trafficking and racketeering, along with multiple allegations of sexual assault and violent abusive behavior.”

Alexandra Stapleton is on board as both director and executive producer, working with Jackson’s production company G-Unit Film & Television.

In a joint press statement, the pair said, “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.

“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’s story is not the full story of hip hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

Jackson’s “beef” with Diddy has been public knowledge for a number of years, with the rapper addressing it in July 2024.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained, “I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing sh*t like that. I’ve been staying out of that sh*t for years. It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.”

Speaking about watching the footage of Diddy attacking former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Jackson added, “First, he denied that it even happened, and then the tape comes out – so that means everything that he says is a lie.

“When someone watches that, if they have a daughter and they can imagine her being under those circumstances, that sh*t is crazy. Like, they let him get away with it. With all the influence and power you have, the person you’re with is supposed to want to be a part of your life, not be forced.”

Since the announcement, fans have also been quick to find old video footage and quotes of Jackson speaking out against Diddy.

There is currently no further information or release date for the Netflix docuseries.

Is it called Diddy Do It?

Despite Jackson teasing Diddy Do It? as the name of the docuseries on socials, there’s no official confirmation of the name actually being used.

Bad Boy Entertainment

As far as Netflix is concerned, the only official public detail is that the project is going ahead. However, Jackson has been teasing the title alongside a prospective poster on social media… but this could well be fake.

In March 2024, 50 Cent also shared BossLogic’s poster for Diddy Do It? and wrote: “This is gonna break records when this drop.”

Jackson hasn’t made any further comments on a potential name for the project, so this possibly isn’t something to take as the truth.

Diddy Allegations: Cassie Ventura

In November 2023, Casandra Ventura – better known as “Cassie” – filed a civil lawsuit claiming Combs had “set the groundwork” for a “manipulative and coercive romantic and sexual relationship”.

CNN

The pair were in an on/off relationship from 2007 to 2018, with her lawsuit detailing graphic incidences of violent abuse. It also alleged Combs “regularly beat and kicked Ms Ventura, leaving black eyes, bruises, and blood”.

Ventura also claimed incidences of sexual abuse – including instances at parties – were witnessed by a “tremendously loyal network” who “were not willing to do anything meaningful.”

The case was settled a day after it was filed for an undisclosed amount, with Combs maintaining his innocence.

However, on May 17 2024, CCTV footage was leaked showing Combs assaulting Ventura in the hallway of a LA hotel in 2016. The above was broadcast by CNN, showing Combs dragging Ventura by her shirt and attempting to throw something at her.

Combs publicly apologized shortly after, stating, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

Ventura also added in a statement, “It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become,” as an attempt to highlight lasting impacts of domestic violence.

Further lawsuits and ‘Freak Offs’

After Ventura’s civil lawsuit was settled, multiple women accused Combs of sexual assault, totaling 11 lawsuits as of September 2024. This also highlighted parties known as ‘Freak Offs’ which he regularly held.

YouTube/@Diddy

Collectively, the alleged assaults date back to 1991, beginning with one anonymous woman claiming Combs and another man coerced her into sex.

This was followed by Joi Dickerson-Neal who accused the rapper of drugging and sexually assaulting her in the same year. According to Dickerson-Neal, the attack was filmed and shown without her consent.

Liza Gardner also alleged a similar sexual assault when she was 16, adding that Combs turned violent. At the time the three lawsuits were filed, Combs claimed they were a “money grab” following Ventura’s lawsuit.

Another woman sued Combs in December 2023, claiming she was “sex trafficked” by Combs, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre, and another man in 2003. She was 17 at the time.

Combs’ public response claimed he “did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” while Pierre said the “disgusting allegations” were “false and a desperate attempt for financial gain.”

Instagram/@Diddy

These allegations prompted an official statement from Combs on December 6, 2023. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” he wrote. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

In February 2024, music producer Rodney Jones Jr accused Combs of “grooming” him to have sex with another man, allegedly stating it was “a normal practice in the music industry.” Combs’ lawyer Shawn Holley responded Jones was “nothing more than a liar,” describing claims as “pure fiction.”

Three months later, CNN broadcast the CCTV footage of Ventura and Combs. Four days later, Crystal McKinney accused Combs of drugging her and forcing her to perform oral sex in a New York City studio in 2003.

After meeting in 1994, she alleged the relationship “quickly turned into an aggressive, coercive, and abusive relationship based on sex”.

In July 2024, former adult film star Adria English claimed she was “groomed into sex trafficking over time” between 2004-2009 at Combs’ star-studded parties referred to as ‘Freak Offs.’

Prosecutors have since described ‘Freak Offs’ as a way for Combs to “allegedly abuse women and use threats to force them into orgies with male sex workers.” They added he “arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded” what happened at said parties.

Lawyer Jonathan Davis responded to English’s claims: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.”

On September 11, Dawn Richard, former member of girl band Danity Kane, filed a suit against Combs, claiming she was both sexually assaulted and verbally abused by the rapper.

The 11th lawsuit was filed on September 24 by Thalia Graves, who claimed Combs and a bodyguard drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2001. Graves added there was “a cycle of suffering from which it is hard to break free” and she felt “worthless, isolated and sometimes responsible.”

Combs’ lawyers have yet to comment on the latest lawsuit.

Diddy’s arrest

Combs was arrested on September 16 in a Manhattan hotel room after failing to show at a court hearing on September 10. He has since pleaded not guilty to all mentioned charges.

Universal Pictures

Combs failed to turn up to a hearing for a lawsuit filed by Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, who claimed the rapper drugged and assaulted him in 1997.

However, on arrest, his lawyers claimed Combs voluntarily co-operated with authorities, adding, “These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

On September 17, Combs appeared at US District Court in New York charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

An unsealed indictment also alleged he was involved in kidnapping, forced labor, bribery, and other crimes, according to prosecutors.

The court also heard further details surrounding Combs’ ‘Freak Offs,’ including booking hotel suits, recruiting sex workers, and distributing multiple drugs in order to keep them “obedient.”

Staff allegedly arranged travel and ‘recovery IVs’ for the victims, claiming to have often lasted for days.

Lawyer Marc Agnifilo described the ‘Freak Offs’ as “consensual,” adding, “Is it sex trafficking? Not if everybody wants to be there.”

After pleading not guilty, Combs was considered “a significant risk” who had “already tried to obstruct the government’s investigation of this case, repeatedly contacting victims and witnesses and feeding them false narratives of events.” As a result, he was denied bail.

His team will appeal this decision on October 9. If convicted, Combs could face 15 years up to life in prison.

A release date for Jackson’s Netflix documentary is yet to be announced. In the meantime, find the most shocking moments in the Vince McMahon documentary, new TV shows, and TV shows streaming this month.