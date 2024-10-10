How to watch new Diddy doc ahead of 50 Cent’s Netflix drop

The true crime world is dominated by Sean “Diddy” Combs right now, the latest release being Secret Life of Diddy, and you can watch it right now.

There’s no denying that the title most are waiting for is Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Netflix documentary – which may or may not be called Diddy Do It?

But following multiple lawsuits and sexual assault allegations against Combs, who was arrested last month, it seems every platform is vying to share their own take on the events.

Earlier this year, TMZ dropped The Downfall of Diddy, while the production company behind Quiet on Set is making a docu-series on the true crime case to release in 2025. For now, you can watch the new Secret Life of Diddy special.

How to watch Secret Life of Diddy

Secret Life of Diddy – A Special Edition of 20/20 is available to stream on Hulu. Alternatively, if you’re with a TV provider that includes ABC, you can watch it on catch up.

ABC News Studios’ new hour-long special initially aired on the evening of October 9.

What’s it about?

Secret Life of Diddy is a timely new documentary looking at the rise and fall of Combs, also known as Puff Daddy and P Diddy, and the shocking details surrounding his arrest.

“Once a paragon of Black excellence, the allegations of violence and sexual assault could send Diddy to prison for the rest of his life with wide-reaching repercussions,” reads the synopsis.

As well as examining the facts, ABC promises new details surrounding the accusations of his alleged criminal network, including his notorious parties known as ‘freak offs’, drugs, and sex trafficking.

Among those who are interviewed is rapper Ray J, as well as R Kelly survivor Lizzette Martinez, who discusses an encounter she had with Diddy and reacts to the footage of Combs beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Viewers are divided over new Diddy documentary

Although plenty of viewers are tuning into Secrets of Diddy, many have complained that it contains “nothing new,” while others are divided over 50 Cent’s upcoming Diddy documentary.

“New, but no new info,” wrote one on Reddit. “Just the same repeated stuff that is already in other docs. If you’ve seen the others, you’ve seen this.” Another said, “It was very dull.”

“Only watching if 50 Cent is hosting it,” added a third, but a fourth commented, “Much like the 50 cent Diddy doc on Netflix this is not needed.”

Not everyone criticized the new special, however, with one writing, “Good episode. I didn’t know many details about Diddy and Cassie’s relationship.”

Another jumped in to defend the news studio, stating, “You know 20/20 works on a one week production cycle right?… They’ve been working on this special for the past week, this wasn’t something just slapped together yesterday and edited in a span of under 48 hours.”

The latest in Combs’ case

On Wednesday (October 9), Diddy’s lawyers wrote a letter to the judge expressing the rapper’s hopes for a speedy trial.

“Mr. Combs continues to assert his right to a speedy trial and intends to request a trial date in April or May 2025, and as consistent with the Court’s trial schedule,” they wrote [via NBC].

ABC Sean “Diddy” Combs is awaiting trial

The comments make up part of a joint letter from Combs’ lawyers and the prosecutors stating issues they want to be addressed in a pretrial hearing, scheduled for Thursday (October 10) in New York.

Although Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, he’s been denied bail and prosecutors say they’ve begun turning over “several terabytes of electronic material” as part of their evidence in the case.

He is currently being held in a Brooklyn jail after being arrested in mid-September and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution from allegations dating back to 2008.

50 Cent’s Diddy documentary doesn’t have a release date yet. Until then, you can read about ID’s upcoming Chris Brown doc, the details left out of the Menendez documentary, and whether Vicky White was manipulated.

