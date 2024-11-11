Why new Netflix documentary series is better than Manhattan Alien Abduction

Whether you believe the truth’s out there or not, the new Netflix documentary series Investigation Alien is well worth your time, proving to be a major step up from The Manhattan Alien Abduction.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction landed on the streaming service last month, centering on Linda Napolitano, a woman who maintains her claim that she was abducted by aliens in 1989.

With the help of UFO researcher Budd Hopkins and his then-wife Carol Rainey, the case made headlines across the globe. However, Carol speaks out in the new documentary, sharing evidence of why she believes it was all an elaborate hoax.

While it was an interesting watch, it seemed more focused on the ongoing feud between Linda and Carol than establishing fact from fiction. However, if aliens are your cup of extraterrestrial tea, Investigation Alien could be for you.

The six-part docuseries ties together different unexplained encounters, and since dropping on Netflix on Friday, November 8, it’s already raced to fourth place on the Top 10 chart.

One of the reasons Investigation Alien stands out is its host, George Knapp. A seasoned investigative journalist with decades of experience in this field, Knapp is no stranger to uncovering secrets surrounding UFOs, having famously broken the Area 51 story.

Whereas The Manhattan Alien Abduction was a case of taking their word for it, Knapp speaks with a wide variety of witnesses, experts, and officials, and examines encounters across the globe dating back decades.

Among those who join him is ex-CIA spy, Doug Laux, bringing his boots on the ground experience to their investigations. In Episode 1, they explore a new lead in some of the grisliest alien encounters in history: animal mutilations.

Other topics examined include the Pentagon’s UFO report and claims of a magnetic alien base off the coast of Mexico.

In their hunt for the truth, Knapp and his team consider all potential explanations rather than making sweeping claims or jumping to conclusions.

As Knapp himself says, “This might be more of an intelligence operation to gather disparate series of threads into some kind of a unified tapestry that explains the phenomena we’ve been witnessing for the past 70 plus years.”

Viewers at home have been sharing their praise for the new Netflix docuseries, with one writing on Reddit: “I’ve watched the first two episodes and am really enjoying it.

“First episode focuses on cattle mutilation. Second on the Colares case in Brazil where they interview Aurora, the girl from the main picture of the case who was hit by the light beam.

Netflix

“Also interestingly they interview a witness who says the military were trying to communicate with them. Really well done and worth watching.”

Another agreed, “This is way better than the Manhattan Abduction documentary. Really enjoying it, the Knappster’s the man.”

“Absolutely. This series is a big step up from the Manhattan Abduction documentary. It’s well-produced and Knapp’s involvement really adds credibility,” added a third.

Elaborating further on why they’ve enjoyed it, the second commenter said, “I could recommend this to friends and family who want to learn more about all of this.

“It’s not cheesy, it’s very clear and takes the topic seriously and George Knapp was definitely the perfect choice to lead this series. We need more of this, I could put this with James Fox’s documentaries when recommending them to people.”

Investigation Alien is streaming on Netflix now.