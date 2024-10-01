Quiet on Set network announces Chris Brown documentary and it’s coming soon

While all focus is on the allegations against Sean Combs, aka Diddy, the network behind the explosive Quiet on Set series is turning attention to Chris Brown with a new documentary in the works.

Diddy is in the throes of a legal battle following multiple lawsuits and assault allegations against him, with longtime rival 50 Cent producing a documentary on the case for Netflix.

With the story unfolding in the public eye, it’s reigniting debates about power dynamics and abuse within the entertainment industry.

Amid this renewed focus, Investigation Discovery (ID) – the network behind Quiet on Set, about the toxic world of kids’ TV – is dropping Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

Releasing on October 27 at 9pm ET/PT, the new true crime documentary will kickstart ID’s third annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ campaign in alignment with Domestic Violence Awareness Month and partnership with the NO MORE national campaign.

Chris Brown: A History of Violence will track the singer’s rise to fame, and how he maintains his superstar status despite a history of domestic abuse and legal battles.

In the trailer, which dropped yesterday (September 30), a new accuser, whose identity is hidden, comes forward. Brown first hit the headlines for abuse in 2009, when he assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna and was sentenced to five years probation.

A number of legal battles followed, with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran obtaining a five-year restraining order against him in 2017.

As per the official synopsis, “Chris Brown: A History of Violence charts Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status?

“With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.”

As part of ID’s campaign, the premiere of the doc will be followed by a discussion with experts and advocates of intimate partner violence, led by The View co-host Sunny Hostin.

ID

In a statement, Hostin said, “Throughout my career, I have always prioritized being a fierce defender of women and children.

“Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases, and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation.

“This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation.

“The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society.”

There have been plenty of comments about the Chris Brown documentary following its announcement, with one writing on X/Twitter, “It’s finally time that a lot of celebrities get exposed for all the crazy things they’ve been doing.”

Another said, “They should also delve into how these abusive men continue to be celebrated in the ‘Hollywood culture’ and maintain a fan base regardless of them being sh*tty!”

Alongside this title, ID has also confirmed it is hosting its own Diddy documentary centering on the allegations against the rapper. The currently untitled project doesn’t have a release date yet.