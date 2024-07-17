Audiences are primed to see plenty of MCU cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, but one of the latest promos has a lot of people thinking our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man might show up.

It’s not an unfounded theory. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to throw the Merc with a Mouth and his X-Men buddies into the multiverse, so there’s bound to be a few references here and there.

With so many characters expected to show up (Patch, Lady Deadpool, and more), it wouldn’t be completely insane if Spider-Man was to swing into the new movie one way or another… We even had our own theory going at one point.

But just how likely is it? Here’s everything you need to know about Spider-Man’s odds of showing up in Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as the new reference explained.

Deadpool’s Spider-Man reference explained

Fans have spotted a reference to Spider-Man in the latest promo for Deadpool & Wolverine, in which Deadpool makes Spidey’s signature web-slinging hand gesture.

It takes place during a clip where Deadpool and Wolverine are in the car together, and Deadpool appears to mimic Spider-Man’s signature move.

You can see it for yourself below:

Because of this, fans are thinking Spider-Man himself might be showing up. Or at least, they’re hoping he will – maybe he could teach DP a thing or two! However, this might not necessarily be the solid evidence everyone thinks it is.

For starters, at the Deadpool & Wolverine sneak peak event Dexerto attended, there was a huge clue suggesting Spider-Man wouldn’t be appearing in the upcoming Marvel movie… (Warning: minor spoilers for one Deadpool & Wolverine scene ahead!)

Tom Holland was removed from Deadpool & Wolverine

In one early scene, there’s a shot that features the familiar photograph of Tony Stark and Peter Parker posing together. However, Tom Holland is carefully obscured, with only Robert Downey Jr. visible in the image.

It’s a photo shown a handful of times throughout the Marvel movies, as you can see below.

Marvel/Disney

In the scene in question, the photograph is carefully angled to only show Tony Stark, with a famous prop blocking Parker.

The fact the set design goes out of its way to hide Tom Holland’s face suggests Sony didn’t want to play ball when it came to licensing their character in the new Deadpool movie.

Although Sony and Disney are now under agreement when it comes to using Peter Parker in the MCU, perhaps they weren’t so hot on the idea of him being associated with the R-rated chaos of Deadpool.

Of course, this is all just speculation for now. When it comes to which MCU characters could appear in the new superhero movie, all bets are off. But the effort to hide Holland’s face is a pretty significant clue that he likely won’t be showing up.

Is Spider-Man in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Ultimately, it’s unlikely Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will show up in this movie, but there’s every possibility one of the ex-Peter Parkers (Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield) could make an appearance.

If Sony are reluctant to let Holland’s Parker into the R-rated movie, they might be more willing with their retired Spider-Men. They already allowed them to come back in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so why not?

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to be overflowing with cameos and surprise appearances, and Spider-Man is such a major player in the MCU. However, we’re more likely to see members of the X-Men show up over him, since Deadpool is more directly related to that brand of heroes.

All this to say that there’s no way of knowing whether Spider-Man is in Deadpool & Wolverine until the movie comes out. One thing’s for sure, however: it would be very cool if he was.

