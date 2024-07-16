Deadpool & Wolverine promises to introduce a number of Deadpool variants, but there’s only one that fans are losing their mind over: Lady Deadpool.

The upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine will feature variants of Deadpool and Wolverine, including such adorable characters such as Dogpool. But Lady Deadpool has already captured the hearts and minds of fans since she was first teased months ago.

First introduced in 2010’s Deadpool: Merc With a Mouth #1, Lady Deadpool is originally a variant from Earth-3010, a world where America is in a perpetual state of civil war.

We don’t yet know the backstory of the MCU Lady Deadpool, let alone who plays her, but there are three obvious suspects for the role.

Taylor Swift

Wikimedia Commons, Paolo V

Taylor Swift seems like the most obvious choice, having long been rumored to be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine in some capacity. Earliest reports indicated she would be playing a version of the X-Men‘s pop superstar Dazzler, but later reports hinted that she would be Lady Deadpool. It didn’t help that she was spied in a skybox at a Chiefs game with Reynolds and director Shawn Levy.

Of course, it’s less likely than ever that Taylor Swift will even appear in the movie. The Eras singer has, obviously, been incredibly busy. A previous report by Entertainment Weekly shut down rumors that she would be appearing. Nonetheless, fans are convinced the pop icon will be appearing in the film in some capacity.

Blake Lively

Lionsgate

If Swift is out, then there’s one pretty reasonable runner-up for the role: Blake Lively. The former Gossip Girl actress has been rumored to appear as Lady Deadpool since February.

Lively makes a lot of sense, considering she’s the long-time wife of Ryan Reynolds, who stars as Deadpool. If Lively does play Lady Deadpool, it will make for something of a reunion, as the two have not been on-screen together since they met in 2011’s box office disaster Green Lantern.

Ryan Reynolds in a wig

Marvel Studios

OK, if Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are both too busy for a Lady Deadpool cameo, then there’s only one solution. Ryan Reynolds is just going to have to do it himself. It would, bizarrely, make a lot of sense for Ryan Reynolds to throw on a wig and play Lady Deadpool himself.

Wanda Wilson in the comics is just a variant of Wade, after all. Considering Reynolds is already expected to play most of the other variants, it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch for him to get in touch with his more feminine side. Beside, he’s already wearing a wig in the movie for some scenes.

We'll find out who Lady Deadpool is when Deadpool & Wolverine lands in theaters on July 26. Until then, you can read about how Willy Wonka inspired Cassandra Nova or the joke inspired by a note from Kevin Feige.