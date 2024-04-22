How is Wolverine alive in Deadpool 3?

Deadpool and Wolverine’s latest trailer confirms that Wolverine is still very much alive, but how could that be after the events of Logan?

Despite his return being confirmed way before the first full-length trailer dropped, many have wondered how Wolverine survived the deadly events in Logan. But it seems like the Wolverine we’ll see in Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t Hugh Jackman’s original character — he’s a variant.

The entirety of the movie hinges on Deadpool’s involvement with the TVA (Time Variance Authority), which is an organization dedicated to hunting down multiverse variants who were disrupting the Sacred Timeline.

Though the events of the Loki series has transformed the group into more of a force for good, Deadpool & Wolverine proves that the TVA is still using variants to their advantage, and this time their focus is on a variant of Wolverine.

The Wolverine we see in the new trailer is not the same Wolverine we saw at the end of Logan, which makes sense given how Logan Wolverine died after defeating Weapon X, another Wolverine clone.

The biggest tell that Wolverine is a variant is the line, “This Wolverine let his entire world down,” which is proceeded by scenes of Wolverine falling to his knees in a desolate field.

While the trailer is keeping Wolverine’s world-ending actions close to its chest, whatever he did managed to make the people within his world, and the TVA, not respect him as a hero.

His actions also could be the reason behind his initial refusal to help Deadpool, until the assassin hits him with the gut-punching line, “Is that what you said when your world went to sh*t?”

There’s also a big possibility that there will be more than one Wolverine variant running around, as the movie’s teaser trailer shows off the silhouette of a Wolverine with the classic comic book hair, which has been seen in many movies since the 2000s.

Many believe this variant could be Patch, an alias Wolverine used to distance himself from the world of being a hero and working with the X-Men, so there’s a chance fans will be able to see many versions of the clawed hero when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

If you’re looking for something to keep you occupied until then, check out all the new movies to watch this month and the movies you can catch on streaming.