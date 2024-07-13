On July 11, a select audience in London were treated to 35 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as a special appearance from the stars themselves.

The stars of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, were in attendance, as well as director Shawn Levy, co-stars Emma Corrin and Rob Delaney, and producers Louis d’Espacito and Wendy Jacobson. Oh, and of course, Dogpool herself, Peggy.

At the special event, a preview of the film was played, giving the audience one of the first looks at the upcoming Marvel movie.

Dexerto was there to witness it all, so here’s a breakdown of what we learned (without major spoilers!)

Marvel didn’t want to “f**k-up” the R-rating

When asked how important it was to maintain Deadpool’s signature foul mouth, d’Espacito told the audience, “There was no way Marvel was going to f**k this up. Let’s f**king go!”

Jacobson agreed, adding, “Anything goes, there is no such thing as too far in a Deadpool movie.”

“I’m in so much trouble right now, but who cares?” d’Espacito then quipped.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s sneak peek

Members of the audience got to watch the first 35 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine, and needless to say, Marvel made good on their R-rated promise.

In the first half hour of the new movie, there’s a bloodbath of a fight, an introduction to the TVA, and plenty of major needle drop moments. (Not to mention at least one cameo that made the crowd burst into applause.)

If you’re hoping that Deadpool’s latest adventure skips straight to the good stuff, then you’re in luck. Not a moment is wasted to get into the action.

Attendees were also shown a preview of what was to come beyond the initial 35 minutes, allowing everyone a further peek at the upcoming battle between Deadpool, Wolverine, and Cassandra Nova.

Emma Corrin “kills it” as Cassandra Nova

Although the villainous Nova didn’t appear in the preview, Corrin was in attendance at the event. And when asked about how it felt to be joining the MCU, their answer was pretty understandable.

“Mad excited, terrified, paralyzed, imposter syndrome, all that fun stuff,” Corrin said. “Mainly just honored to be joining this incredible gang. I would never have thought that I would be part of something as incredible as this.”

“She can’t say it, but she kills it,” Jackman told everyone. “Slays.”

It’s a proud moment for Jackman and Reynolds

During the event, both Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds gushed about how much the Marvel movie meant to them, particularly in regards to working with each other.

Jackman, who was previously thought to be done with the character of Wolverine, had no regrets about signing on once more.

“I’m so thrilled [Ryan] picked up my phone call, because he normally doesn’t,” Jackman joked. “I am honestly so proud of this movie. It was the greatest time I’ve ever had making a movie. I’ve never had more fun. I’m so proud of it.”

“Honestly, it feels like I’ve waited my entire life to do this movie,” Reynolds said.

The new Deadpool movie arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024. For more, check out our guide to all the Deadpool & Wolverine cameos we know about. You can also check out our trailer breakdown, and take a look at our list of the best superhero movies of all time.