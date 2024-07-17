Deadpool & Wolverine’s soundtrack includes a wide array of songs, featuring tracks from artists such as Aretha Franklin, NSYNC, and Hugh Jackman.

The long-awaited Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman returning for their respective superhero roles. But on July 24, fans of the pair can bring home the film’s official soundtrack as a 2LP vinyl set.

Pre-orders have already gone live on the Disney Music Emporium. In announcing pre-order details, Marvel Entertainment also shared the soundtrack’s full tracklist.

While the soundtrack doesn’t include Taylor Swift – as many predicted based on a debunked fan theory – it does feature Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman.

Every song on the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack

Entitled Deadpool & Wolverine: Van Jamz, the soundtrack is packed with 18 tunes, one being composer Rob Simonsen’s main theme, ‘LFG,’ from the film.

The eclectic selection also includes Merrilee Rush’s version of ‘Angel in the Morning,’ Fergie’s ‘Glamorous,’ ‘You’re All I Need to Get By’ by Aretha Franklin, and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Greatest Show,’ the latter of which featured in The Greatest Showman.

Here’s the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack in full:

‘Only You’ (And You Alone) by The Platters

‘Bye Bye Bye’ by NSYNC

‘Angel of The Morning’ by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

‘SLASH’ by Stray Kids

‘Glamorous’ by Fergie

‘Iris’ by The Goo Goo Dolls

‘The Power Of Love’ by Huey Lewis & The News

‘I’m a Ramblin’ Man’ by Waylon Jennings

‘You Belong To Me’ by Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)

‘The Lady In Red’ by Chris de Burgh

‘I’m with You’ by Avril Lavigne

‘The Greatest Show’ (From “The Greatest Showman”/Soundtrack Version) by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

‘You’re The One That I Want’ by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ by Jimmy Durante

‘Make Me Lose Control’ by Eric Carmen

‘You’re All I Need to Get By’ (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) by Aretha Franklin

‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’ by Green Day

‘LFG’ (Theme from “Deadpool & Wolverine”/Edit) by Rob Simonsen

Rob Simonsen composed the Deadpool & Wolverine score, having previously worked on a wide range of TV shows and movies, including The Whale, Stargirl, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Deadpool & Wolverine will storm into theaters on Friday, July 26.