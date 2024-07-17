Deadpool & Wolverine will include plenty of comic book references, but fans reckon that one storied Wolverine arc will be a bigger inspiration than previously thought.

Initially, it was thought that the new movie would be adapting the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comic arc. It was an off-canon story that saw the Merc With a Mouth hop throughout the Marvel universe and kill off its superheros.

Sounds pretty similar to Deadpool & Wolverine‘s multiverse-hopping plot, right? Well, some fans are thinking the superhero movie might be inspired by another, more divisive comic book: Old Man Logan. There are plenty of theories as to why, but one Reddit user summed it up best.

“I think this movie is going to adapt Old Man Logan more than it will adapt Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe,” they wrote. “In the newest preview we hear that this Wolverine is responsible for the destruction of his earth. In Old Man Logan Wolverine is responsible for the death of all the X-Men.”

They also went on to note the dead Ant-Man featured in the trailer, which also appears in the comics. As well as a sighting of what they think is Blind Hawkeye.

Indeed, in Old Man Logan, Wolverine ends up killing his X-Men team after being tricked by Mysterio. Given how much the Deadpool & Wolverine trailers hint at a similar story, it’s not surprising fans have made this connection.

“I don’t think this is a stretch at all, considering it’s a ‘dead world’ with an older, rougher Wolverine,” said another comment. “It’s got clear scenes pulled directly the comic. I won’t be shocked if it isn’t but I’m honestly expecting it to be and I like it.”

“The only major case of Wolverine failing his world that comes to mind for me is in Old Man Logan, where Mysterio tricks him into massacring the X-Men in a hallucination induced rage,” noted another.

Old Man Logan is a comic with a divisive history, and already partly inspired 2017’s Logan. It’s widely considered as being brutal and generally entertaining, though there are some questionable decisions.

For one, many find the X-Men murder as an unbelievable and unrealistic approach. Oh, and Hulk’s incest storyline comes to mind as being particularly odd.

Still, when Deadpool & Wolverine arrives on July 26, it’ll become clear just how much Old Man Logan has influenced things.

Still, when Deadpool & Wolverine arrives on July 26, it'll become clear just how much Old Man Logan has influenced things.