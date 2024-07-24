Deadpool: Wade Wilson’s powers, origins & more

The Merc with a Mouth is about to make his MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine. So, what better time to take a deep dive into his powers and origin story?

Many of you will likely know the fourth-wall-breaking antihero from 20th Century Fox’s original Deadpool movies, but the character has a long and rich history in the Marvel comics.

As fans speculate about who’s playing Lady Deadpool and the countless cameos set to appear in Deadpool 3, now more than ever is the perfect time to explore how Wade Wilson evolved from a comic book assassin to a beloved pop culture icon.

From his early days in the comics to his solo adventures, Wade’s journey is filled with humor, action, and unexpected twists.

Deadpool explained

Deadpool, the alter-ego of Wade Wilson, is a disfigured Canadian mercenary from Marvel’s primary universe Earth-616. He has superhuman regenerative healing abilities.

Marvel Comics

Although initially depicted as a villain, he’s now considered an antihero. Wade is best known for his quirky, irreverent character, including his penchant for breaking the fourth wall, dark humor, and over-the-top violence.

Although often associated with mutants and the X-Men universe, he’s not a mutant by birth and doesn’t have the X-Gene. Speaking of which…

Origin story

Here’s where things get tricky – Deadpool’s backstory is murky due to him missing large chunks of his memory as a result of one or more psychological disorders. And, since his origins have been rewritten in the comics, there have been a number of changes.

Marvel Studios

According to the Marvel Database, one iteration of his upbringing is that his father, Thomas Wilson, abandoned his mother, Hailey, while she was pregnant with Wade.

In another version, Wade claimed his mother died when he was young and that his father was an abusive army officer, leading to him becoming a criminal. The darkest storyline, though, saw Wade (under the influence of the mutant Butler) burning his parents to death.

Oh, and one time Loki even claimed to be Deadpool’s father (although we know this not to be the case). His origins are intentionally mysterious, leaving it up to the reader to decide which version is canon.

What we do know is that he left his troubled home life and joined the military. But, due to his erratic behavior and violent tendencies, he was discharged and became a mercenary for hire.

After developing cancer, Wade volunteered for the Weapon X program, where he underwent the experimental procedure that gave him regenerative healing powers but also left him horribly scarred.

Following his transformation, Deadpool became involved with various superhero and antihero teams. In one storyline, he was a member of Wolverine’s X-Force, a black-ops team of mutants known for their more ruthless approach to dealing with threats.

He has also worked with the X-Men, although his methods and personality often clash with their ideals. Additionally, he’s been a part of the Thunderbolts, a team of reformed supervillains.

Despite his chaotic and unpredictable nature, Deadpool has also formed close relationships with other Marvel characters, such as Cable, Wolverine, and Spider-Man.

Powers and abilities

Deadpool’s primary power, resulting from the Weapon X program, is his regenerative healing factor. This, coupled with his extensive combat training, make him a formidable force in Marvel canon.

20th Century Fox

Full list of powers:

Regenerative Healing Factor: This allows him to recover from almost any injury, including decapitation and dismemberment

Contaminant Immunity: His healing factor also grants him immunity to most toxins, drugs, and diseases

Enhanced Stamina: Deadpool’s stamina is significantly enhanced, allowing him to exert himself physically for extended periods without tiring

Enhanced Strength and Agility: He possesses enhanced strength and agility, making him an exceptional hand-to-hand combatant

Decelerated Aging: Similar to Wolverine, Wade ages at a much slower rate, effectively making him immortal

Telepathic Resistance: His unstable mental state provides a level of resistance to telepathic attacks

While his regenerative healing is comparable to Wolverine’s, it’s actually stronger and speedier. This, along with his chaotic, unpredictable fighting style and his proficiency in various weapons and martial arts, set him apart.

His extensive training includes time in the military and various black-ops units, as well as his experiences as a mercenary.

First comic book appearance

Deadpool’s first comic book appearance was in New Mutants #98, which was published in December 1990.

Marvel Comics

The character was created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld. He was introduced as a mercenary and villain of the New Mutants and X-Force.

Despite his initial role as a supervillain, Deadpool’s popularity quickly grew, leading to more complex storylines and eventually transforming him into the antihero and fan-favorite character he is today.

Deadpool in the movies

Ryan Reynolds’ Wade/Deadpool appears in several X-Men-related movies and maintains a backstory closely aligned with his comic book origins.

20th Century Fox

While the X-Men movie timeline is a little chaotic, it’s not quite as complex for Deadpool. His appearances there started in 2009.

You see, long before the new movie, Reynolds’ depiction of the Merc with a Mouth debuted on the big screen alongside Hugh Jackman’s Logan in what is considered to be the worst X-Men flick, X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The character was then in cinematic limbo until 2016, when Wade went through an almighty renaissance with the arrival of Tim Miller’s Deadpool.

Staying true to the comics, the antihero was subjected to an experimental procedure by the Weapon X program, which gave him his regenerative healing powers and disfigured appearance.

He was also breaking the fourth wall and delivering big on meta jokes, leading to the successful sequel, Deadpool 2. Reynolds also reprised the role for a number of shorts.

Movie appearances in release order:

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Deadpool (2016)

No Good Deed (2017)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Once Upon a Deadpool (2018)

Deadpool and Korg React (2021)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

An army of variants

The Marvel universe is populated with a diverse range of Deadpool variants, each bringing their own unique twist to the Merc with a Mouth’s persona.

Marvel Studios

Whether they’re alternate iterations from the multiverse or simply imagined by different writers and artists, they all feature ties to the infamous antihero. The variants even have their own team, called the Deadpool Corps.

Notable variants:

Lady Deadpool (Wanda Wilson): From the parallel universe Earth-3010, she mirrors Wade’s style but with a female twist, and is set to debut in Deadpool & Wolverine

Gwenpool (Gwendolyn Poole): Gwenpool hails from the “real world,” using her awareness of her fictional nature to her advantage

Headpool: Featured in the Marvel Zombies series, Headpool is the decapitated head of a zombie Deadpool

Dogpool: Another variant set to feature in the new film, Dogpool does what it says on the tin (a canine version of the Merc)

Dreadpool: Deadpool’s darkest variant from Earth-12101, he is driven to madness by his own self-awareness, making him want to kill all life in existence

In Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool 3 is notable in that it’s the introduction of Reynolds’ Wade to the MCU and he’ll be starring alongside Jackson’s Wolverine variant.

Marvel Studios

The Merc with a Mouth will be crashing through different timelines, with the TVA from the Loki Disney+ series recruiting the antihero to help bring balance to the cinematic universe.

He’ll be up against some formidable foes, including Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova, who is shown to mess with the timelines. Tyler Mane is also stepping in as Sabretooth, no doubt causing more chaos for our begrudging hero.

The best comics to learn more

If you’re diving into Deadpool’s comics and don’t know where to start, we recommend checking out Marvel’s reading list or the Deadpool collection by Joe Kelly, who’s credited with defining the character we know and love today.

Marvel Comics

Marvel’s character close-up focuses on some great reads, starting with his debut in New Mutants #98:

New Mutants (1983) #98

The Circle Chase (1993) #1

Deadpool (1997) #33

Deadpool (1997) #38

Cable & Deadpool (2004) #30

Deadpool (2008) #43

Deadpool Annual: Games of Death (2009) #1

Uncanny X-Force (2010) #1

Deadpool Corps (2010) #1

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe (2011) #1

Deadpool (2012) #15

Deadpool (2019) #1

Deadpool (2022) #1

Deadpool (2024) #1

The new movie drops in cinemas on July 26. Until then, read about all the Deadpool 3 suits and the movie’s soundtrack. You can also look ahead to Marvel’s Phase 6, including films like The Fantastic Four and Avengers 5.