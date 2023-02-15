Creed 3: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Here’s what we know about Creed 3, the next sequel in Michael B. Jordan’s Rocky spinoff series, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

The ninth film in the Rocky franchise, Creed 3 will be the follow-up to two incredibly successful installments following Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), which saw him face lightweight champion Ricky Conlan and the son of the man who killed his father, Viktor Drago.

While the first two Creed movies have been exceptional at tying this new character to the existing lore of the Rocky series, including appearances by Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren, the third movie appears to be more personal to Adonis himself.

Article continues after ad

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Creed 3.

Creed 3 release date: When is it coming out?

Creed 3 is due for release in cinemas on March 3, 2023.

Its principal photography ended in April 2022, and there has been no indication that any reshoots will be needed. We will update this space if there is any change to the release date.

Creed 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

The first trailer, which can be seen below, was released on October 18, 2022.

A second trailer followed a few months later during the 2023 Super Bowl. While brief, it showed a new glimpse at the epic showdown.

A third and final trailer for Creed 3 was released on February 15, and you can watch it below:

Article continues after ad

Creed 3 cast: Who’s in it?

Jordan will return to portray Donnie Creed and his co-star from the first two movies Tessa Thompson will again play Bianca Taylor, a musician and Donnie’s fiance.

YouTube: MGM Jonathan Majors will play the adversary to Michael B. Jordan’s Donnie Creed.

Other previous characters from the Creed movies who are returning include Donnie’s mother Mary Anne Creed (Phylicia Rashad), his coach Tony “Little Duke” Evers (Wood Harris), and his former rivals Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) and Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew).

Jonathan Majors joins the franchise to portray Damian Anderson, a childhood friend of Donnie who has just been released from prison and will serve as the next boxing rival.

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is not expected to return for Creed 3.

Article continues after ad

As well as starring in the film, Creed 3 marks the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Jordan spoke about his excitement at the move and how freeing the experience has been for him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I was pretty anxious going into it, wondering what that would be like, began Jordan. ‘Who’s calling action and cut? Is that me?!’”

Creed 3 plot: What’s it about?

The official synopsis reads: “After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in his career and family life.

“When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. But the face-off between former friends is more than just a fight, and to settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line.”

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Collider, Jordan said “family and heart” were the “core themes” going into the sequel.

“There’s a bit of facing your past and finding out who you really are. That’s something that we address in this movie. It’s a homecoming,” he explained.

“Remembering where you come from is really important in this. Sometimes settling debts and being accountable for your actions is something that we wanted to look at.

“This movie has a lot of me in it, and hopefully a lot of other people, as well. I wanted to create a story where everybody felt like they could relate to something in this movie. That’s a few of the themes that we have going on in this movie.”

Article continues after ad

That was everything we know about Creed 3. We’ll be updating this page will all the latest information, so make sure to check back regularly. In the meantime, check out our other movie hubs below:

John Wick Chapter 4 | Creed III | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | Saw 10 | Indiana Jones 5 | Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Extraction 2 | The Conjuring 4 | Lethal Weapon 5 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse