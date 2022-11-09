John Wick Chapter 4: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Keanu Reeves returns as the Baba Yaga in John Wick: Chapter 4, alongside franchise director Chad Stahelski – from its release date and trailers to cast and plot details, this is everything you need to know about the next John Wick movie.

John Wick: Chapter 4 continues the dangerous saga of Keanu Reeves’ ill-fated assassin. When Chad Stahelski and Bullet Train director David Leitch unveiled the first movie in 2014, nobody expected a fully-fledged franchise to emerge.

Now, here we are two sequels later and Keanu Reeves’ portrayal of the Boogeyman is still captivating audiences everywhere.

But has time run out for the stoic hero? We’ve rounded up what you need to know about John Wick: Chapter 4.

Contents

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released on March 24, 2023.

Initially, the movie would have been released on the ‘Perfect Keanu Weekend’, when The Matrix Resurrections and John Wick Chapter 4 were both touted to debut on May 21, 2021.

Naturally, Reeves’ intense training commitments and preparation for either project meant that the movie would be delayed multiple times, alongside other circumstances.

John Wick Chapter 4 cast: Who will be in it?

Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Lance Reddick will reprise their roles as John Wick, Winston, The Bowery King, and Charon respectively. Joining them are newcomers Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, and Hiroyuki Sananda.

Additionally, Clancy Brown and Rina Sawayama will also appear in the movie. Speaking on his inclusion in the fourth movie, action legend Scott Adkins said to Eye For Film: “I love the John Wick films. They’re the best action films and there is no action film franchise at this very moment better than John Wick.”

Adkins added: “It’s not just the action. I mean, Dan Laustsen the cinematographer, some of the sets that we have on the new one, he’s just absolutely mind-blowing. I’ve never seen anything like it. And I can’t wait to see it.“

John Wick Chapter 4 trailers

The first sneak peek trailer for John Wick Chapter 4 was released on July 23, 2022.

Lionsgate is hosting a countdown for the next trailer, which will release on November 10, 2022.

John Wick Chapter 4 plot: What will it be about?

Keanu Reeve’s next adventure as John Wick will pick up after the events of Parabellum, which saw Wick evade death at the hands of the High Table. Although it is still unclear whether Winston’s decision to shoot Wick off the roof of the continental was a ploy to aid his escape.

Lionsgate John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum saw Wick and Charon defend The Continental hotel from the High Table.

Nonetheless, Wick is working with The Bowery King to bring down the High Table once and for all. The official synopsis reads: “With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hitman John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin.”

Although director Chad Stahelski hasn’t confirmed that it will be the last movie, there certainly is an air of finality with this next entry. Will Wick walk away in the sunset or will the defeat of the High Table cost the ultimate price?

