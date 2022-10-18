Creed 3 trailer teases brutal face-off with Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Creed 3, the third chapter of the Rocky spinoff series, has just dropped its first incredible trailer, teasing a brutal face-off between Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors.

Sylvester Stallone is responsible for one of the most iconic American movies: Rocky, the tale of a journeyman handed a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the world.

It spawned a billion-dollar franchise, including the launch of Creed in 2016, a spinoff series starring Jordan as Apollo Creed’s son Adonis.

After two successful movies, Jordan has stepped in as director for Creed 3 – and by the look of the first trailer, it might be the best one yet.

Creed 3 trailer teases brutal fights & Jonathan Majors’ new character

You can check out the first trailer for Creed 3 below:

The trailer opens with Adonis taking stock of his success: fighting Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew), meeting Bianca (Tessa Thompson), and all of his time with Rocky. “This is built on their shoulders,” he says.

However, his life is about to change: Damien Anderson, an old friend from his past who was once “like a brother”, turns up at his gym. It quickly becomes clear he has an axe to grind, with one character saying: “Damien’s fighting the world and he’s trying to hurt people.”

He tells Adonis: “You think you’re mad? Try spending half your life in a cell, watching somebody else live your life. I’m coming for everything.”

While the first two Creed movies linked back to the legacy of Rocky, with the second film featuring the return Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago and his son, this is an entirely new story. It’s refreshing, and it only looks to have served the sequel well.

While there’s a chance he could cameo, Stallone is not expected to appear as Rocky, making this the first installment in the franchise without him – however, he’s still attached as a producer.

Creed 3 is due for release on March 3, 2023.