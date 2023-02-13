New Creed 3 trailer promises epic & emotional fights

A new trailer for Creed 3 just dropped at the Super Bowl, teasing the sequel’s emotional stakes and brutal face-off between Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors.

Creed 3 is the third entry in the Rocky spinoff franchise. Beginning in 2015, the series follows Adonis Creed (Jordan), the embittered son of Apollo who seeks guidance from Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to become a professional boxer.

A second movie and nearly $400 million later, we’ve arrived at the threequel – and this time, Jordan has stepped behind the camera for his directorial debut, and “Donnie’s” most personal fight yet.

Leave your nostalgia in the locker room, because Majors isn’t Clubber Lang’s long-lost son or another legacy villain in disguise – he’s a different force of nature entirely.

New Creed 3 trailer drops at Super Bowl

You can check out the new trailer for Creed 3 below:

The official synopsis reads: “After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life.

“When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

“The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

This marks the first time Jordan has helmed a movie, but he overcame the anxiety with a realization: it’s like “having a superpower: within your performance, you can also direct,” he told Empire. It also allowed him to weave in some of his passions – for example, he used anime as a major influence in the action.

Creed 3 will be released on March 3, 2023. You can find out more here, and check out our other upcoming movie hubs below:

