EA reportedly returning to Fight Night boxing series after UFC 6

EA Sports is reportedly preparing to return to its Fight Night boxing franchise following the release of UFC 6 in 2025.

The Fight Night boxing series has been dormant since 2011’s Fight Night Champion, but that seems to be changing with the franchise “back on the table.”

According to a new report from Mike Shaw, a Fight Night return has been in the works for a few years, with the original plan being for it to be released between UFC games.

Shaw revealed that work on the game paused, then began again, only to be paused once more. Now, sources claim EA is working on the game again – and while they don’t know when it will be released, they expect it to come out on the PS5 and Xbox X/S.

(segment begins at 19:45)

“EA has kept a close eye on Steel City Interactive and Undisputed,” he added, referencing 2024’s newest boxing title. “They aren’t worried about affording licenses, because EA has billions of dollars. They’re worried about the interest and the sales.”

Shaw further claimed that EA has taken note of Undisputed and understands there’s a big enough market for a Fight Night return.

“It’s back on the table,” he added. “I can tell you after years of off-and-on, EA is in the stage where it’s working on what they have to do to get this out. Three to four years is a good window point. If I were to put money on it, I’d say we’re looking at Fight Night in 2027, maybe.”

Article continues after ad

The insider went on to note that EA was still working on UFC games at the same time, but believes that Fight Night will come out after UFC 6.

Of course, until there’s some confirmation, take all of this with a grain of salt, especially considering just how complicated a Fight Night revival has been with so many attempts to reboot the series over the years.