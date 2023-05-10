Clone High Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Clone High Season 2, the second season of the cult classic cartoon revival, is almost on our screens, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

Clone High, one of the most popular cartoons of the early 2000s, is back for another semester.

The series, which initially premiered on Teletoon and MTV, became a cult classic cartoon through its unusual concept and sometimes adult humor. Many fans were left disappointed after the show only ran for one season, but now that disappointment will last no more.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming reboot of the cartoon, including its release date, plot, cast, and more.

Clone High Season 2 release date: When is the new season coming out?

Clone High will premiere on HBO Max on May 23, 2023.

This gives you just under two weeks to catch up on the series if you haven’t watched Season 1 yet, which is also available to view in full on the streaming platform.

Clone High Season 2 cast: Who is working on the next season?

Most of the original voice cast will be back for Season 2, along with some new voice talent. This cast list includes:

Will Forte as Abraham Lincoln

Michael McDonald as Mahatma Gandhi

Nicole Sullivan as Joan of Arc

Christa Miller as Cleopatra

Chris Miller as John F. Kennedy

Kelvin Yu as Confucius

Ayo Edebiri as Harriet Tubman

Neil Casey as Christopher Columbus

Vicci Martinez as Frida Kahlo

The new season will be helmed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who are the show’s original creators. They are also known for working on Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Clone High Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, HBO Max has released an official trailer for the new season, which you can watch below:

The trailer features the show’s classic faces, as well as a classic early 200s song, but it also showcases new faces, new dirty jokes, and an unfortunate nail gun incident.

Clone High Season 2 plot: What will happen next season?

The new season is set to be a continuation of the original series, rather than a reboot. The synopsis of the whole show is as thus: “A group of high-school teens are the products of government employees’ secret experiment. They are the genetic clones of famous historical figures who have been dug up, and re-created anew. Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, JFK, Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln, and more are juxtaposed as teenagers dealing with teen issues in the 20th century.”

While not much is officially known about the continuation, Season 2 will pick up 20 years after the original, with the same set of clones. Joan, JFK, Abe, and Cleo have been thawed out in order to resume school with some new clone classmates, new teen slang, and new dramatic relationships.

This article will be updated when we learn more.

