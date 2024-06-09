Tower of God Season 2 trailer has fans concerned about what’s coming

Tower of God Season 2 is getting closer and closer, and we’ve gotten another trailer, but this one doesn’t have fans as excited as the previous reveals.

Tower of God Season 2 will drop sometime in July 2024. This release window was announced in late 2023, and so far there’s been no indication of any sort of delay for the anime show.

It’s been four years since the first season ended, so viewers are ready to get back into the Tower with Twenty-Fifth Bam and Rachel. Another trailer arrived from IGN Live 2024, giving slightly more footage on top of clips that have already been bandied around.

Although many are happy to see Tower of God back, expectations are being checked due to what we’ve seen thus far. In particular, there are concerns about the overall quality level. Many assume what we keep seeing are bits and pieces from the first episode, despite four being ready for distribution since there’s a screening event in Japan on June 26.

“It feels like they’re only showing scenes from the first episode, I find that to be weird tbh even though they have at least 4 episodes ready to air,” a commenter on Reddit states.

Indeed, some worry over The Answer Studio is starting to take hold within the community. “If the release date is still July either the production is gonna crash midway or the episode quality will dip drastically,” says another commenter.

Many other commenters mention choosing to remain optimistic in the face of aspects that worry them. The studio has changed from Telecom Animation Film, and with that comes another style of artwork.

These changes and the long pipeline have fans trying to keep an open mind. Ultimately, none of this is unusual within the industry. One Punch Man Season 3 has been in the works for years as well, and that adaptation has weathered at least one studio changeover.

Should Tower of God Season 2 hold steady, we’ll see it for ourselves next month, and first reactions will come from the Japanese screening and the premiere at Anime Expo on July 6. Check out our guides to Dandadan, Solo Leveling Season 2, and Spy x Family Season 3 for what else is in the pipeline.