When do new episodes of Clone High Season 2 come out?

Clone High Season 2 is here – but where can you watch the new episodes, when is their release schedule, and what time is the show streaming? Let us explain…

Clone High, one of the most popular cartoons of the early 2000s, is back for another semester.

The series, which initially premiered on Teletoon and MTV, became a cult classic cartoon through its unusual concept and often adult humor. Many fans were left disappointed after the show only ran for one season, but now that disappointment will last no more.

Article continues after ad

The second season is here, but where can you watch this reboot, and what day and time will new episodes drop? Well, read on, and we’ll explain all…

Clone High Season 2 release schedule

Clone High Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 will be released on HBO Max on May 23, 2023. Episodes will then drop weekly in pairs.

The release schedule of this new season of Clone High is a little odd, as the first two episodes will be dropping on a Tuesday, whereas all other episodes will drop on a Thursday. However, the show will be consistent in that two episodes are set to drop at a time each week.

Article continues after ad

The release schedule is as such:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Episode 1 – Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Episode 2 – Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Episode 3 – Thursday, June 1, 2023

Episode 4 – Thursday, June 1, 2023

Episode 5 – Thursday, June 8, 2023

Episode 6 – Thursday, June 8, 2023

Episode 7 – Thursday, June 15, 2023

Episode 8 – Thursday, June 15, 2023

Episode 9 – Thursday, June 22, 2023

Episode 10 – Thursday, June 22, 2023

What time do new Clone High episodes come out?

While not officially confirmed, the premiere of Clone High Season 2 will likely take place according to HBO’s usual time of releasing original content. This means that depending on your time zone, episode release time will be as such:

12:01am PDT

3:01am EDT

4:01am Brazil

8:01am UK

9:01am Central European Summer Time

12:31pm India Standard Time

5:01pm Australia

7:01pm New Zealand

The new episodes will all still be dropping on the same day in every country thankfully, despite the difference in time. However, depending on where you live, you may need to get a VPN in order to even access HBO Max.

Article continues after ad

The new season is a continuation of the original series, rather than a reboot. The synopsis of the whole show is as thus: “A group of high-school teens are the products of government employees’ secret experiment. They are the genetic clones of famous historical figures who have been dug up, and re-created anew. Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, JFK, Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln, and more are juxtaposed as teenagers dealing with teen issues in the 20th century.”

For more TV & Movies coverage, click here. And also check out our other animation hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Super Mario Bros Movie | Invincible Season 2