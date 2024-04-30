New Jujutsu Kaisen visual has fans all asking for the same thing

Jujutsu Kaisen has put out a new visual to coincide with a merchandise promotion, and the characters and era referenced have fans fawning over a storyline from Season 2.

It’s almost hard to believe Jujutsu Kaisen has only been two seasons and anime movie, given the rampant popularity of the franchise. Even Megan Thee Stallion is cosplaying Jujutsu Kaisen characters, demonstrating the reach of Gege Akutami’s ongoing story.

So far, the plot has involved jumping backward and forward in time, with the first season and half of the second taking place in present day, while the other half of Season 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are prequels, the former set in 2006, the latter 2016. They focus on events leading up to Yuji eating Sukuna’s finger and all that happens after.

Article continues after ad

For an upcoming merch drop. Jujutsu Kaisen released an image that features the 2006 cast: Kento Nanami, Satoru Gojo, Shoko Ieiri, Yu Haibara, and Suguru Geto. They’re enjoying a stroll together, and fans are all in their feelings.

Article continues after ad

“OGs will always be the best,” says one response. “Everyone is mesmerized by Geto and then there’s Shoko. Sorry Shoko I can’t relate,” another reply adds.

Meanwhile, some are using this opportunity to vocalize their hope for a return to this group. “Just give us an OVA….” states a reply. “I really hope we are getting an OVA or a movie focused on this generation some day. I really love their dynamic even if we see little of it,” says a comment on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

“Wish we had a little more of this time period. It was a great part of the story while it lasted,” another Redditor comments.

Merchandise based on this picture will be up for preorder from May 16 on the TOHO store, including badges and mini standees. In the meantime, we continue waiting for updates on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

Check out our list of anime like Jujutsu Kaisen while you wait, as well as our guide to all 38 major Jujutsu Kaisen deaths. You’ll also enjoy our look at why Yuji Itadori may never be the among the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

Article continues after ad