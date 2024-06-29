Kaiju No 8 Season 2 announced with first teaser

The first season of Kaiju No 8 ended with a bang as the anime was announced for Season 2 with a teaser.

Kaiju No 8 is among the best anime of the year so far. After debuting in April, Kaiju No 8 went on to establish a dedicated audience that anticipated every episode. The first season of the anime show ended today, June 29, with Episode 12. But fret not, there’s more coming.

Kaiju No 8 Season 2 is officially confirmed to be in production. The accompanying teaser shows a burning city with a voice announcing the sequel. But there’s been no information about when we can expect the new episodes to drop.

However, there are some things we do know. For example, the second season will pick up right where the first season left off. Episode 12 has concluded the Kaiju No 8 Captured Arc. This means Season 2 will start with the Kaiju Weapon Arc. If Season 2 also gets 12 episodes, then it can adapt up to the Cataclysm Arc of the Kaiju No 8 manga.

We expect all the main characters to return with their respective voice actors. That means Masaya Fukunishi, Wataru Katou, Asami Seto, Ai Fairouz, and Kengo Kawanishi will reprise their roles as Kafka, Reno, Mina, Kikoru, and Hoshina respectively. Kouki Uchiyama will also join the main cast as Gen Narumi in Kaiju No 8 Season 2.

Fans are delighted with this development and are taking to social media platforms to express their excitement. As one such X user commented, “I KNEW IT! LET’S F**KIN’ GOOOOOOOOO!”

Another wrote, “Can’t wait for season 2. For me: anime of the year,” while a third added, “Great finale for this season! Let’s go season 2!!” A fourth shared, “Glad to hear it! Great show that for me was very fun to watch.”

With how successful the first season was, Kaiju No 8 Season 2 may be released in 2025 or 2026. But until there’s an official announcement, nothing can be said for certain.

Catch Kaiju No 8 finale on Crunchyroll if you haven't yet.