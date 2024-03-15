Tower of God fans hyped after Season 2 reveals “amazing” key visual

Tower of God is coming back with Season 2 and the hype for the anime is now more than ever. With the new key visuals for the second season released, fans can’t keep their calm, calling it “amazing.”

Tower of God, adapted from the manhwa of the same name by SIU, made its debut in 2020 and was praised widely for its storyline and interesting world-building. The action adventure anime was helmed by Telecom Animation Film and ran for 13 episodes.

The second season of Tower of God was announced a few months ago with a trailer. Fans have been waiting for the release of the anime ever since. Now four years after, Season 2 is all set to premiere in the Summer 2024 anime season and the release of its key visual increased the hype for it.

New key visual released for Tower of God Season 2

The new key visual of Tower of God Season 2 just dropped and it looks pretty awesome. The poster for the season features Ja Wangnan, who will play a major role in Season 2. There is another character on the poster who looks like an older Bam with long hair – but we’ll avoid discussing this character for the sake of avoiding spoilers.

We can also see the silhouettes of other characters in the background. Characters like Rachel and Yeon Yihwa are confirmed to come back in Tower of God Season 2.

The key visual also reveals that the anime will be released in July 2024. There isn’t much information released about the upcoming season yet. But we do know that Taichi Ichikawa and Sayori Hayami will reprise their roles while Yuma Uchida will join the cast as the voice of Ja Wangnan.

The fandom is pretty happy with the key visual and it shows in the comment sections of the social media. A fan expressed their excitement on Reddit, writing, “New Key Visual looks amazing. It’s getting me hyped.”

Another lamented over the four-year wait and wrote, “We are so back. They really took the timeskip seriously, making us wait 4 years for this season. Praying It’s 2 cour which does seem likely.” Someone else wrote, “Waited for so long and finally. Let’s go.”

Tower of God Season 2 will be streaming on Crunchyroll from July 2024 and hopefully this season will be as good as the last one. Fans are surely expecting so.