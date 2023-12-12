Millennials, rejoice! Chicken Run 2 has finally arrived – here’s everything you need to know about the voice cast, including actors and characters.

Officially titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Ginger, Rocky, and the gang are back 23 years after their first epic adventure.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Having escaped from the farm, Ginger and Rocky welcome a new little adventurer into their lives. Back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a terrible new threat.”

With some notable changes to the line-up this time around, here’s everything you need to know about the voice cast behind Chicken Run 2.

Chicken Run 2 voice cast: All actors & characters

Below you’ll find the full list of actors and characters who make up the cast of Chicken Run 2.

Fans of the original Chicken Run film might notice a few notable changes, with both Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson being recast – you can read more about that here.

Catch the full trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget below:

Ginger: Thandiwe Newton

Dreamworks Pictures/HBO

Ginger is the leader of the chicken coop crew. After pioneering their breakout back in the original movie, she’s now intent on breaking back in to rescue the chickens left behind.

Thandiwe Newton is a new voice in the Chicken Run 2 cast, having previously been seen in Westworld, Mission: Impossible 2, and Norbit.

Rocky: Zachary Levi

DreamWorks Pictures/Warner Bros.

Rocky accidentally flew into the chicken coop during the original movie, but stuck around for the adventure – and Ginger. This time, he’s right by Ginger’s side as they plot to save other chickens.

Zachary Levi takes over from Mel Gibson in the Chicken Run 2 voice cast, who is best known for his portrayal of superhero The Flash in the DCEU. You can also see him in Tangled, Chuck, and American Underdog.

Molly: Bella Ramsey

Netflix/HBO

Molly is the self-described chick off the old block thanks to parents Ginger and Rocky. She’s determined to leave the chicken’s new island home, which quickly lands them all in hot water.

Bella Ramsey is best known for roles in The Last of Us and Catherine Called Birdy.

Babs: Jane Horrocks

DreamWorks/Miramax

She didn’t want to be a pie… and she still doesn’t. Babs is the naive yet absolutely hilarious member of the Chicken Run 2 voice cast, and is always ready for an adventure.

Jane Horrocks can be seen in Absolutely Fabulous and Little Voice.

Bunty: Imelda Staunton

DreamWorks/BBC

Bunty is another member of Ginger’s chicken gang and is often incredibly forthright.

Alongside lending her voice to the Chicken Run 2 cast, Imelda Staunton has previously appeared in The Crown and the Harry Potter movies.

Mac: Lynn Ferguson

DreamWorks/YouTube

Mac, known to be a genius, is another member of Ginger’s gang.

Lynn Ferguson is also known for the Channel 4 show No Angels and Bloody Hands.

Frizzle: Josie Sedgwick-Davies

Netflix/Twitter @JosieSedgwickD

Frizzle meets Molly at the new chicken farm, ready for a new adventure. Little do they know what is actually waiting in store for them…

This is Josie Sedgwick-Davies’ first feature role.

Fowler: David Bradley

DreamWorks/Warner Bros.

An ex-RAF mascot, Fowler always knows what’s what. During the chicken’s missions, he’s usually responsible for flying a plane.

David Bradley can be seen in films such as Allelujah and the Harry Potter movies alongside his role in the Chicken Run 2 voice cast.

Mrs. Tweedy: Miranda Richardson

DreamWorks/Iberoamericana

Mrs. Tweedy is the Chicken Run 2 voice cast villain, and is Ginger’s arch-nemesis. She was last seen falling from the sky and into her own pie-making machine.

Miranda Richardson has appeared in the likes of Absolutely Fabulous and the Harry Potter movies.

Dr. Fry: Nick Mohammed

Netflix/Apple TV

Dr. Fry is Mrs. Tweedy’s new love interest, putting his abilities to good use in making her twisted dreams come true.

Nick Mohammed can also be seen in Ted Lasso and Intelligence.

Reginald Smith: Peter Serafinowicz

Netflix/YouTube @HeyUGuys

Reginald Smith is a prospective buyer of Mrs. Tweedy’s new wares, paying a visit to her new factory.

Peter Serafinowicz has also appeared in The Tick and Shaun of the Dead.

Nick and Fetcher: Daniel Mays and Romesh Ranganathan

DreamWorks

Nick and Fetcher are known as ‘the scroungers,’ and often have trinkets and knick-knacks that help Ginger out with her plans.

Daniel Mays has been seen in The Long Shadow and Fisherman’s Friends, while Romesh Ranganathan is best known for his stand-up work alongside appearances in A League of Their Own.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hits Netflix on December 15, 2023. Find out more about the sequel here.