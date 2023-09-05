Chicken Run 2 trailer reveals return of terrifying villain

23 years after the original movie, Chicken Run 2 is storming back into the coop with a vengeance thanks to the release of its first teaser trailer.

Officially titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Ginger, Rocky, and the gang are set to pick up where the original movie left off, albeit with some new voices attached.

Starring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsay, and Jane Horrocks, the previously freed chickens are now trying to find ways to get back where they started after disaster strikes.

Article continues after ad

With the movie due to be released on Netflix on December 15, 2023, the first teaser trailer shows that the Chicken Run 2 adventure isn’t going to be plain sailing.

Article continues after ad

Chicken Run 2 is officially bringing back Mrs. Tweedy

Lock up your hens, because Chicken Run’s most prolific villain has been confirmed to appear in the sequel – check out the first trailer for the sequel below:

Children have been terrified of the Tweedys, a nasty couple that wants to make Ginger and her friends into profitable pies, for over two decades. Though they didn’t get their own way in the original, the first trailer for Chicken Run 2 reveals Mrs. Tweedy is back for more.

Article continues after ad

Ginger (now voiced by Thandiwe Newton) is leading the pack to break back into the enclosure after they get news that their old pals are in further danger. The trailer shows them taking on gun-toting moles, electric fences, and laser ducks to get the gang back to safety.

Article continues after ad

When Ginger initially gets back inside, she’s greeted by a familiar voice beckoning down a spiral staircase. After taking in her trademark farmer boots, Mrs. Tweedy is revealed to have a new-age makeover, telling Ginger: “Now you’ve had the appetizer… welcome to the future.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans are already egg-cited for the Dawn of the Nugget

Even though Chicken Run 2 is still a few months away from release, fans are already hyped for the return of the famous feathers.

“It’s 2023 and we’re gonna be getting some fresh Babs one-liners I can’t WAIT!” one fan commented, with the hilarious sidekick remaining a firm fan favorite since 2000.

“MRS TWEEDY?!? oh we back baby,” remarked another, while other fans shared “Best film of 2023 incoming!”

Article continues after ad

The freshly casted voices have also been noticed, with a few fans stating: “Looks fun but why change the voices! I watched the original as a kid a lot so am so used to the originals. It’s just jarring now.”

Article continues after ad

The involvement of Ginger and Rocky’s baby has yet to be revealed, although it has been confirmed that she will be voiced by Bella Ramsey.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released on Netflix on December 15. Catch up with other movie previews below:

Dumb Money | Saw X | Sex Education Season 4 | Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes