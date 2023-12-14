What time is Chicken Run 2 out?

Get ready to pedal your flipping giblets out, because Chicken Run 2 – titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – is about to hit Netflix, so here’s exactly what time it’ll drop.

Pitched as “The Great Escape with chickens”, the 2000 stop-motion comedy was Aardman’s first foray into feature filmmaking – yet, it’s still its highest-grossing, far surpassing Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and Flushed Away.

This isn’t an indictment of its later works; Chicken Run remains an unparalleled achievement in animation, equipped with all-time one-liners – “I don’t want to be a pie… I don’t like gravy!” – and a fiendishly dark streak.

Soon, its long-awaited sequel will premiere on Netflix with a slightly revamped cast. So, here’s when you can watch it.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be available to stream at 3am ET on Friday, December 15.

Below, we’ve listed several time zones so you can see exactly what time you’ll be able to chick it out (sorry):

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis reads: “Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete.

“But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in!”

Shazam star Zachary Levi has replaced Mel Gibson as Rocky in the sequel, with Thandiwe Newton also voicing Ginger instead of Julie Sawalha.

In our two-star review, we said: “Dawn of the Nugget doesn’t quite have enough steam to successfully fly the coop this time around. Netflix is the ideal home for something so far removed from genuine creativity, making it the ideal flick to watch hungover on a Sunday or with children who desperately need entertainment. Sometimes – which is code for a lot of times – the original just can’t be matched.”

You can stream Chicken Run 2 on Netflix from December 15. Find out more about the movie’s voice cast here.