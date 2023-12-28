What time is Berlin out on Netflix?

Money Heist is returning to Netflix with Berlin, a new prequel exploring the backstory of the titular robber – here’s exactly what time it’ll be available to stream.

Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso), better known as Berlin, made his debut in the original story. While his character died after just two seasons, he still appeared throughout the rest of the show, often popping up in flashbacks.

The new series, coming from Money Heist’s Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, follows the character at the height of his criminal powers as he takes on his biggest score yet – and finds love along the way.

With fans keen to get stuck in, here’s what time Berlin will drop on Netflix and be available to stream.

Berlin release time on Netflix

Berlin will premiere on Netflix at 12am PT/3am ET on December 29, 2023.

All eight episodes will be available to binge, so don’t worry about having to tune in weekly. Below, we’ve listed several time zones so you know exactly when you can watch it:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis reads: “There are only two things that are sure to turn a bad day into a great one: love, and a payday worth millions. They’re what keep Berlin going through his golden years, a time when he still has no inkling of his illness and hasn’t gotten trapped like a rat in the Spanish Mint.

“This is where he starts preparing one of his most extraordinary heists: making jewels worth 44 million disappear like some sort of magic trick. To do it, he’ll enlist the help of one of the three gangs he’s ever stolen with.”

According to Pina, you can look forward to “a trip through the golden age of the character, when he robbed around Europe crazy in love.” Alonso also told CNN that it stands apart from its predecessor, saying: “We honor what Money Heist has given us and then we let go of it. The new tone is more comedic, more romantic; there’s something lighter in its DNA.”

You can find out more about Berlin here

