What is Berlin about? Money Heist spinoff explained

Berlin, a brand-new Money Heist prequel and spinoff, is about to drop on Netflix – here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

When you hear “Netflix“, you think of flagship successes like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Wednesday – but Money Heist appears to have been somewhat forgotten, despite driving extraordinary viewership for the streamer.

The original series, conceived by Álex Pina for Spain’s Antena 3 in 2017 before Netflix acquired the rights, chronicled two major heists from the country’s Royal Mint and national bank in real-time (ish). It was an international phenomenon, amassing more than 900 million hours viewed across the world during its five-season run.

Soon, a major character from the series will return: Andrés de Fonollosa, or as you likely know him, Berlin. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Berlin about? Money Heist prequel explained

Berlin is set in an “undefined past” before the events of Money Heist, following the titular robber at the height of his criminal talents as he takes on his biggest score yet.

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “There are only two things that are sure to turn a bad day into a great one: love, and a payday worth millions. They’re what keep Berlin going through his golden years, a time when he still has no inkling of his illness and hasn’t gotten trapped like a rat in the Spanish Mint.

“This is where he starts preparing one of his most extraordinary heists: making jewels worth 44 million disappear like some sort of magic trick. To do it, he’ll enlist the help of one of the three gangs he’s ever stolen with.”

Created by Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the eight-episode series drops on the platform in its entirety on December 29, 2023.

“It’s a trip through the golden age of the character, when he robbed around Europe crazy in love… that’s the most surprising, the comedy. You’re going to make people laugh a lot,” Pina said.

Berlin cast: Who’s in it?

The Berlin cast includes:

Pedro Alonso as Berlin

Michelle Jenner as Keila

Tristán Ulloa as Damián

Begoña Vargas as Cameron

Julio Peña as Roi

Joel Sánchez as Bruce

While Money Heist fans will be familiar with Berlin himself, they’ll need to get themselves acquainted with the newcomers: Damián is described as “an academic and Berlin’s close friend”; Cameron is said to be “a loose cannon who lives life on the edge”; Roi is “a locksmith and Berlin’s faithful sidekick”; and Bruce is “fluent in gadgets and weaponry.”

While Alonso’s character succumbed to his illness in Season 2, his presence was still deeply felt throughout the rest of the series, often appearing in flashbacks.

Speaking to CNN, the star said: “We honor what Money Heist has given us and then we let go of it. The new tone is more comedic, more romantic; there’s something lighter in its DNA.

“Berlin is a guy who, at first, really surprised me. They’d say to me, the character’s cold, right? And I thought, cold? Then, I realized he is a volcano, and nothing is more volcanic than romantic love.

“I did the first two seasons of Money Heist. The reviews were very positive, but my character passed away. Seven years later, here I am with you. That’s the power of Netflix. It’s capable of bringing dead people back.”

Is Berlin worth watching?

While Money Heist was a hit with critics, Berlin has received mixed reviews so far. It doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet.

The Daily Beast wrote: “Here’s the hangup: [Netflix] subscribers might be better off looking at the pictures and ignoring the words. Compared to its parent series, Berlin has a fairly flat plot, played out by a collection of broadly drawn antiheroes who aren’t as fascinating as Pina and primary collaborator Esther Martínez Lobato seem to believe.”

However, The Hollywood Handle also wrote: “Berlin is an intriguing and captivating spin-off that boasts a talented cast, thrilling moments, and action-packed scenes that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s a worthy show that successfully recaptures the essence and spirit of its predecessor.”

Berlin drops on Netflix on December 29. You can check out our other hubs below:

