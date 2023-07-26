What does Mojo Dojo Casa House mean? Barbie trend sweeps across social media

What is a Mojo Dojo Casa House, and why is the phrase from Barbie suddenly taking the internet by storm? Here’s a breakdown.

Barbie hit theaters less than a week ago and has already taken over the world, especially at the box office. The Mattel-branded film’s Monday, July 24 earnings helped it breeze past $400 million globally. As such, analysts and pundits posit Barbie will join the $1 billion club by the end of its theatrical run.

Article continues after ad

And given the number of people who’ve ventured through Barbieland on the big screen, it should come as no surprise that memes inspired by the movie are already making the rounds.

One popular meme, in particular, focuses on one of Barbie’s most fascinating characters – Ken. (Spoilers follow for Barbie.)

WB Discovery

What is a Mojo Dojo Casa House?

The second act of the live-action Barbie movie follows the eponymous character and Ken as they enter the real world for the first time. Partway through their adventure, the iconic pair split up – Barbie goes to look for the girl playing with her doll while Ken… does Ken things.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly enough, Ken learns a few lessons while interacting with humanity, specifically about patriarchy and horses. It doesn’t take long for Barbie’s beau to conclude that Barbieland could do with a bit of patriarchy.

Upon his return, then, Barbieland’s women-favoring power dynamic places the men in all positions of power, and Barbie’s Dreamhouse gets transformed into Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Even after learning that each of those words means the same thing, Ken remains steadfast in his belief that Mojo Dojo Casa House is the superior title.

Article continues after ad

WB Discovery

How the name of Ken’s house works as a meme

As expected, a meme inspired by Ken’s home is already dominating social media. Just days after Barbie’s release, Twitter user Dr. Sean Travers tweeted, “Take him to the mojo dojo casa house,” complete with a photo of the yellow pyramid building from Midsommar.

Another Twitter user (or X user) evoked the meme to poke fun at the website’s recent rebranding. “Returning to Barbieland to find the Dreamhouse has become the Mojo Dojo Casa House,” Lillian Crawford captioned a post featuring side-by-side pictures of the Twitter and X logos.

Article continues after ad

This is one Barbie-inspired meme that will get a lot of mileage in the weeks and months ahead.

But there you have it, everything you need to know about the Mojo Dojo Casa House from Barbie. For more on upcoming TV shows and movies, check out our hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse