Barbie movie cast: All actors and characters
Barbie is one of the biggest movies of the year, and it also has one of the biggest cast lists. Here’s all the characters you need to know.
Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie is looking like it’s going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming film by Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year.
Barbie films have always been well-loved, and there’s been a lot of hype surrounding this movie, to the point that it would be a major disappointment if it were anything less than great.
But one aspect that is yet to disappoint is the movie’s amazing cast, which is star-studded to the nines. But with all the Barbies and Kens, it may be hard to keep track of who’s who. So here’s all the major cast and actors you need to know before watching.
Contents
- Margot Robbie as Barbie
- Ryan Gosling as Ken
- America Ferrera as Gloria
- Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha
- Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie
- Issa Rae as President Barbie
- Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie
- Hari Nef as Dr. Barbie
- Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie
- Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken
- Ncuti Gatwa as Ken
- Simu Liu as Ken
- Michael Cera as Allan
- Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel
- Connor Swindells as Aaron Dinkins, a Mattel intern
- Everyone else in the Barbie cast
The Barbie movie cast and characters
The Barbie movie follows the following plot: “Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.”
Below is a list of all the Barbies, Kens, and humans that are in this plastic and fantastic movie. We also mention where you’ve seen their actors before.
Barbie – Margot Robbie
Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic. This is “Stereotypical Barbie” who lives a perfect life in Barbieland until things start being…not so perfect. Kind, if a little naïve, Barbie goes through a major journey of self-discovery in this movie as she ventures into the real world.
Barbie is played by Margot Robbie, who has become a major player in Hollywood. She’s appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, I, Tonya, Bombshell, and Birds of Prey.
Ken – Ryan Gosling
She’s everything. He’s just Ken. But that doesn’t mean he’s not a great character with great Kenergy. Ken is essentially a himbo for most of the movie, until the real world begins having an effect on his view of the way men and women are “supposed” to act.
Ryan Gosling plays the doll, and while he’s known for more “serious” movies, like Drive, La La Land, and Blade Runner 2079, he’s also in fun comedies such as Crazy, Stupid, Love and The Nice Guys.
Gloria – America Ferrera
Gloria is one of the human characters, who grows a close relationship with Barbie as she helps her save Barbieland. Gloria represents the way women grow up believing they can do anything, only to be beaten down by life, and she clings to Barbies to deal with her own problems.
Gloria is played by America Ferrera, best known for her role in Ugly Betty. She was also in The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, Superstore, and voices Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon.
Sasha – Ariana Greenblatt
Sasha is Gloria’s sardonic teenage daughter, who joins the journey to Barbieland. She represents the disconnect young girls may have with Barbie, as the question of whether or not Barbie is a modern feminist icon only becomes more and more confused.
Ariana Greenblatt is the actor for Sasha, and has appeared in 65, Love and Monsters, and Awake.
Weird Barbie – Kate McKinnon
Weird Barbie is a product of being played with too hard. But despite being shunned by Barbie society, she helps defunct Barbies get back on their feet. This includes urging Barbie to head to the real world to find out the truth she needs to hear.
Kate Mckinnon plays the role, and she certainly has the comedic chops for it, having been a major SNL player. She’s also starred in Bombshell and Ghostbusters.
President Barbie – Issa Rae
President Barbie is…you guessed it, the President of Barbieland. She’s a little tougher than the other Barbies, as no doubt her job requires a more straight-forward attitude. However, she still oversees Barbieland with care and thought.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
President Barbie is played by Issa Rae, known for her show Insecure, along with The Hair Tales, Black Girls Rock! and Hair Love. She also voiced Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Physicist Barbie, Writer Barbie, & Dr. Barbie – Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, & Hari Nef
Physicist Barbie, Writer Barbie, and Dr. Barbie, are a Barbie who’s a physicist, a Barbie who’s a writer, and, well, you get the idea. Each Barbie excels in her own field, and reflect the many careers that Barbie dolls can have. When they’re not working, they all live in harmony with the other Barbies and Kens. That is, until things start going very wrong.
These Barbies are played by Emma Mackey of Sex Education, Alexandra Shipp of Tick, Tick… Boom!, and Hari Nef of You.
Ken – Kingsley Ben-Adir & Ncuti Gatwa
Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Ken is the right-hand Ken for Gosling’s version of the character, fighting on his side whenever Ken battles start getting a little too rough. Ncuti Gatwa’s Ken is also on Ken’s team, and manages to be Ken with both style and flair.
Kinglsey Ben-Adir is currently performing in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, while Gatwa is enroute to be the next Doctor in Doctor Who – though he’s probably best known for Sex Education right now.
Ken – Simu Liu
While most of the Barbie and Kens get along, this Ken is somewhat of an antagonist to main Ken. The two often threaten to “beach each other off,” and their rivalry even results in violence. Though this is all done because they secretly envy how cool the other Ken is.
This Ken is played by Simu Liu, who’s biggest role so far is the titular character of Marvel’s Shang-Chi, of which we’re waiting on the sequel. He was also in comedy series Kim’s Convenience.
Allan – Michael Cera
Allan is Ken’s buddy, with no other versions of him – just like the actual doll version. He is a bit of an oddball, but his individual quirkiness actually comes in handy as the movie progresses, since he doesn’t really fit in with the Barbies or Kens.
Allan in played by Michael Cera, who also stars in Scott Pilgrim Vs the World, Juno, and Superbad.
The CEO of Mattel – Will Ferrell
As the CEO of the toy company Mattel, this character is determined to wrangle (or rather, box) Barbie in once he discovers that she’s entered the real world. He also runs an all male boardroom, despite making a product for young girls.
The CEO is played by Will Ferrel, known for his comedic stints in Step Brothers, Anchorman, and Elf. Considering that Elf and Barbie have similar plot points, his casting makes sense.
Aaron Dinkins, a Mattel intern – Connor Swindells
Aaron is the overworked and undervalued intern of the Mattel Company, tasked with helping the head boardroom track Barbie down. He’s well-intentioned, but a little clueless, which causes him to butt heads with the company’s CEO.
Aaron is played by Connor Swindells, who acts in Sex Education and SAS Rogue Heroes.
Everyone else in the Barbie cast
Now, the Barbie cast is pretty humongous, so while everyone is fantastic, some get featured slightly more than others. So here’s everyone else in the cast that we didn’t mention above:
- Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie
- Dua Lipa as the Mermaid Barbies
- Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie
- Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie
- Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie
- Emerald Fennell as Midge
- Scott Evans as Ken
- John Cena as Merman Ken
- Helen Mirren as the narrator
- Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler, the inventor of Barbie
- Jamie Demetriou as a Mattel employee
- Ann Roth as an old woman who meets Barbie
Check out their specific Barbie cast images below, which later became a major Twitter meme.
The Barbie movie is in cinemas worldwide now. Check out our other coverage below:
- Barbie Movie review: She’s everything, and so is Ken
- Barbie ending explained: Does Barbie become human?
- Best Easter eggs in the Barbie movie
- Barbie 2: Everything we know so far
- Does Barbie have a post-credits scene?
- Barbie reviews: First reactions praise “cinematic triumph”
- Is the new Barbie movie for kids?
- Barbie has a Snyder Cut joke and fans are already angry
- Barbie movie soundtrack: All songs, artists, & more
- Barbie banned in Vietnam over infamous “nine dash line”
- The 33 movies that inspired Barbie