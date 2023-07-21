Barbie box office: How much has it made?

Barbie is one of the most financially profitable doll lines out there, but can the same be said for the movie’s box office?

Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie always seemed like it was going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming film by Greta Gerwig, is certainly one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year.

As we state in our 5-Star review of the movie, “Barbie is an enigma of a movie. It is a children’s film made for adults, done in a thoughtful and loving way. It’s comforting, but never pandering. Like finding one of your old dolls in a drawer at your parent’s house, Barbie manages to take a stereotypical object we’re all familiar with, and make it personally existential.”

But has this critical success translated to financial success? That all depends on Barbie’s box office revenue, which we’ll explain below.

Barbie movie box office results

So far, Barbie has made more than $20 million in preview screenings, and is estimated to earn more than $100 million on its domestic opening weekend.

Barbie opened well for preview screenings on Thursday, earning around $23.3 million, and has become the biggest preview night of the year, according to Deadline. In comparison, the latest Marvel Studios movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, earned $17.5 million on its preview night.

While Barbie is now expected to earn around $100 million by the end of it’s domestic opening weekend, some estimates suggest it could earn over $140 million.

There has been some stiff competition this tear however. Oppenheimer is of course coming out on the same day, Mission Impossible 7 has been doing well for itself, and Talk to Me, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Meg 2 are all on the horizon.

Oppenheimer, the second half of Barbenheimer also got off to a strong start, earning around $10.5 million in previews – an achievement given its R-rating and three-hour runtime – and is also set for a big opening weekend with $75 million.

