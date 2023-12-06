Barbie: Will there be a Ken spin-off movie?

Ken was a highlight of summer blockbuster Barbie, but is this enough to garner his own spin-off movie?

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, follows the titular doll as she embarks on a journey to the real world, exploring the Mattel company and the concept of girlhood along the way. And Ken is also there. But he also happens to be a highlight of the movie.

As we state in our 5-Star review of Barbie, “A male character being the standout of Barbie could be seen as a problem, but it’s hard to deny Gosling’s delightful charisma. Satirizing the frivolities of masculinity while also giving genuine heart and catharsis … the Kens as a whole prove that Barbie is for every gender.”

But while Barbie may appear like a one-and-done film, anything is possible in Hollywood, especially after making over $1 billion. And with the Ken popularity, will there be a Ken spin-off?

Will Ken get his own Barbie movie?

As of writing, a Ken movie has been hinted by writer-director Greta Gerwig, but it is far from being confirmed.

In a CBS‘ 60 Minutes interview, Gerwig explained how when writing the original Barbie script, there was a lot of lines and material written for Ken, so much so that not all of it could be used. There was even supposed to be a scene in which Ryan Gosling plays himself – who was always kept in mind for portraying Ken, even his full name was written next to Ken’s lines in the screenplay’s first draft.

“We had way too much material for Ken. We would write, and write, and write,” Gerwig explained.

And when asked about there ever being a Ken movie, Gerwig laughed, stating that she couldn’t comment on that, but wouldn’t rule it out completely: “I mean, the truth is, you know…I guess we’ll see.”

What would a Ken movie be about?

While no script has been confirmed, Gerwig stated in her interview that some of Barbie’s original draft material that was cut focused on the “Ken effect” on the real world. This could involve exploring more about the patriarchy in our own society, specifically it could even focus on how male dolls are viewed, and how boys themselves are generally treated for playing with dolls.

The film would naturally be expected to star Ryan Gosling, who has become entrenched with the part. However, considering how many Kens there are, we could even get a whole new cast.

Will there be any Barbie sequel?

So far, an official Barbie 2 seems unlikely, according to Gerwig. The director recently stated to The New York Times: “I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.” Read more about that here.

But even if a sequel isn’t on the way, that doesn’t mean a spin-off movie isn’t. We’ll be sure to keep tabs on upcoming news about any movie with more “Kenergy.” But even if we don’t get a Ken spin-off, his amazing appearance in Barbie was certainly “Kenough.”

Barbie will be available to stream on Max on December 15.

