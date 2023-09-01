Barbie beats Avengers: Endgame’s box office record

Barbie can do and be anything, and now it seems she can even beat the Avengers, at least at a certain box office.

Anticipation was high for Barbie, and it’s safe to say that Greta Gerwig’s movie met those expectations, with both positive critical reception and a major box office pull in.

As we state in our 5-Star review of the movie, “Barbie is an enigma of a movie. It is a children’s film made for adults, done in a thoughtful and loving way. It’s comforting, but never pandering. Like finding one of your old dolls in a drawer at your parent’s house, Barbie manages to take a stereotypical object we’re all familiar with, and make it personally existential.”

That critical success has obviously translated into a box office bonanza, with Barbie a bona fide blockbuster. She’s even managed to beat out the Avengers in a certain way.

Barbie defeats the Avengers at Alamo Drafthouse

As of writing, Barbie has earned over $1.34 billion at the Worldwide Box Office, after scoring a billion in just 17 days.

Barbie is now the biggest global earning Warner Bros. movie ever, and the highest-grossing domestic movie of the year. Furthermore, it’s the biggest ever female solo directed film, and Greta Gerwig is now the first woman to independently helm a billion dollar movie. Currently, Barbie is the 17th highest-grossing movie of all time, and it will likely rise further in the ranks, due to its upcoming IMAX release.

Now, Barbie has just surpassed Avengers: Endgame to become the Alamo Drafthouse’s best-selling movie of all time.

According to Variety, the cinema chain known for in-theater dining and a strict no phones or talking policy admitted that Barbie is now their best-selling film, although no ticket sales were shown. Currently, Avengers: Endgame remains the second highest-grossing movie of all time with a box office total of $2,799,439,100 worldwide, meaning that Barbie still has some way to climb if she wants top beat Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for good.

Seems like Barbie really Ken do anything!

