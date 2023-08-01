What’s your Ken’s job? New Barbie TikTok trend explained

A new trend is taking TikTok by storm as users are showing off their “Ken’s jobs”. The trend is clearly inspired by the new Barbie movie, but what does “Ken job” actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie made history with an opening weekend that hit $356 million globally, making it the biggest debut for a film directed by a woman.

With its message of empowerment, Barbie has been rebranded to relate to a new generation. And according to Rotten Tomatoes’ 86% approval rating, most audiences are listening.

And while the Barbie movie has caused some couples to break up, for others the gag has inspired a cute TikTok trend where IRL Barbies share their Ken’s jobs. But what does that mean?

What is the “my Ken’s job” trend on TikTok?

Inspired by the Barbie movie, the “my Ken’s job” trend on TikTok has users show what their male partners would be if they really did live in Barbie Land.

While Ryan Gosling’s Ken’s job was “beach” (no not, lifeguard, just beach), people on TikTok have now taken the opportunity to tell people about their Ken’s jobs, which include “bike”, “fly”, “fish”, and “office”.

In one video, TikTok user andiinbloom showed her partner in scrubs and wrote: “Everyone’s showing their Ken’s job. My Ken’s job is hospital. He came with scrubs and a matching lanyard. Barbie loves her Hospital Ken.”

In another video, TikToker thelifeofjaim showed her partner packing a bag while dressed in a buttoned shirt that was tucked into his trousers. Jaim wrote: “Everyone is showing their Ken’s job. My Ken’s job is Computer. He loves his job and is proud of it. He came with his own textbook and backpack.

“I don’t exactly know what it is, but it keeps him busy and doesn’t annoy me for 8 hours every day.”

Let’s be honest, does anyone really know what their Ken’s do when they leave the house and go to work? Or even when they sit a few metres away at their desk? We think not.

The ‘What’s Your Ken’s Job’ trend is a playful spin on this ubiquitous truth and a way for us to continue the ongoing Barbie fever.

