Is Twitter changing to X? Users puzzled amid possible rebrand

Elon Musk’s recent tweets have users worried that Twitter may be on its way out, being replaced by X. The confusion has spawned a Twitter trend with users discussing the possible rebrand.

Twitter’s changes since being acquired by Elon Musk have been controversial. Some features like community notes and ad revenue have been near-universally liked, while others have criticized changes like Twitter Blue’s increasing importance on the platform and the temporary rate limits.

Article continues after ad

Even with a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, taking the reins, Elon Musk is still the go-to person for coming updates with Twitter. Or what may soon become X.

With the domain for x.com linking directly to Twitter and Elon Musk being not-so-subtle about an imminent rebrand, users have been left bewildered and unsure of what direction this will take the platform.

Elon Musk’s tweets have users scared Twitter is being replaced by X

Twitter is one of the most universal brands in the world, with its bird-themed imagery and phrasing being an iconic and recognizable part of the social media platform.

Article continues after ad

With Elon Musk buying the platform and getting his hand on the Twitter brand and all the recognition that comes with it, some were excited to see what direction he’d take the brand in. However, it seems that the direction he’s taking Twitter’s brand is out the door.

Between reports around the topic and Elon Musk’s recent tweets, users have reason to believe a rebrand is coming soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to Elon, we soon “shall bid adieu to the twitter brand” and the birds that come with it. Elon Musk has been seen pushing this X brand everywhere and has even put out a proposed logo for the new brand.

Article continues after ad

Reception for this new logo and proposed rebrand has been mixed.

Some are excited to see what the X brand could do, some are planning to leave Twitter entirely following the rebrand, and some are just at a loss for what this means for the platform.

For instance, one user asked, “So if Twitter won’t be called Twitter anymore, that means a tweet won’t be called a tweet. What will they be called under X?” Xplainer? Xs? Xers? Users have speculated on this in the comments below Elon’s tweet, but it’s hard to say what name will catch on for posts on the X platform.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when this rebrand will go live. However, if Elon Musk’s tweets are to be believed, it’s a matter of when rather than if.