What time is Ballers on Netflix?

Ballers, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s hit football show on HBO, is about to drop on Netflix – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll be available to stream.

While he was a fixture of the small screen thanks to his electrifying wrestling career, not to mention appearances and hosting stints on the likes of That ’70s Show, Saturday Night Live, Hannah Montana, and The Hero, Johnson made his biggest TV debut in 2015 in HBO’s Ballers.

The show follows Johnson’s Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL superstar who trades touchdowns for clients when he decides to become a financial manager for other players as they navigate life on and off the field.

Ballers is among the first HBO shows to make it to Netflix, so here’s what time it’ll be available to binge on the streaming platform.

Ballers will be available to stream on Netflix on August 15.

All five seasons and 47 episodes will drop on the same day, so you can watch the entirety of the series. In terms of exactly when it’ll drop, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Strict licensing restrictions once prevented HBO’s content from ever appearing on Netflix, but in a shocking move by CEO David Zaslav, a package of acclaimed shows are set to come to the streamer.

In addition to Ballers, Insecure is already available to watch, with the likes of Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, and The Pacific set to arrive at some point. True Blood will also be added to Netflix outside of the US.

You can find out more about Ballers here, and check out our other Netflix hubs below:

