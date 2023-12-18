Jonathan Majors dropped from MCU as Kang actor found guilty of assault

Actor Jonathan Majors, known for his role as the MCU’s next big villain Kang the Conqueror, has been found guilty of assaulting a former girlfriend and dropped from the superhero franchise as a result.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Disney had dropped Major’s from all future Marvel projects as of December 18, 2023.

On March 26, 2023, it was initially reported that Marvel actor Jonathan Majors had been arrested in New York City for allegedly harassing and assaulting a woman after they got into an argument, according to local authorities.

In the months that followed, Majors had largely been away from the public eye while the trial and investigation took place. Now, we can confirm that he has been charged with two assault counts and two harassment counts, and will be facing sentencing in February, which could see Majors jailed for up to a year.

Majors was convicted by a jury of six, the final verdict being one count of assault and one count of harassment. The decision was made after a two-week trial in Manhattan.

Prosecutors revealed that Majors assaulted a woman named Grace Jabbari, his girlfriend at the time. Jabbari suffered from a broken finger and swollen arm and ear.

During the hearing, Grace Jabbari stated that Majors attacked her after she took his phone out of his hands after seeing he had received a text from another woman. Throughout the hearing, she also revealed other instances when he “exploded” in anger and that Major’s had a “violent temper”

Prosecutor Kelli Galaway said during closing arguments that Jabbari had “shaped herself around the defendant, to cater to his personality, to avoid him being angry with her.”

Time will tell how Marvel reworks its future plans now that Majors will no longer be taking on the role of Kang. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest surrounding this situation as it unfolds.

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.